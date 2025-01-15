Peter Shalulile: Mamelodi Sundowns Receive Offer From Middle East for R75 Million-Rated Superstar
- Namibian striker Peter Shalulile could leave PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns amid interest from the Middle East
- After attracting interest, Sundowns placed an R75 million price tag on the striker chasing a PSL scoring record, but it has not deterred potential suitors for the 31-year-old
- Local football fans reacted on social media to say Shalulile should consider leaving, while others want the player to stay in Mzansi and aim for the PSL record
Striker Peter Shalulile could leave Mamelodi Sundowns for the Middle East after clubs showed an interest in the 31-year-old star.
After the Namibian striker attracted interest from Asia, Sundowns placed a massive R75 million price tag on the player who joined Masandawana in 2020 from Highlands Park.
Shalulile has fallen down the Sundowns' pecking order this season, but he still proved his value by scoring a crucial equaliser against CAF Champions League rivals Maniema Union.
Peter Shalulie could leave Mamelodi Sundowns
Shalulile could move to the Middle East, according to the tweet below:
According to a Briefly News source at Sundowns, the club could consider selling the PSL-record chaser if they receive a substantial offer.
"You can see from the price tag that Sundowns are unwilling to let him go for cheap, but alternative plans are being made because you never know in football. Sundowns have been busy refreshing their squad in the last few days, and more moves are coming in this window. Shalulile plays an important role at the club and is chasing a PSL record, so there is a lot to keep him there, but a considerable bid could benefit everybody."
Sundowns have placed a R75 million price tag on Shalulile, according to the tweet below:
Sundowns could reinvest Shalulile fee
If Sundowns sell Shalulile, it will add more firepower to their immense transfer budget as they continue to eye more players for Miguel Cardoso's side.
The PSL champions have reportedly secured the services of Stellenbosch FC star Jayden Adams and could add Cape Town City star Keanu Davids and free agent Lebo Mothiba.
Fans are divided over Shalulile's future
Local football fans said on social media that Shalulile should consider leaving Sundowns, while others want the player to stay in Mzansi.
Sheikh Saidi Saeed Mpinga says Shalulile should go:
"He deserves to explore his talent somewhere else. Don't forget this boy played a very important role in putting Sundowns on the map with his scoring ability."
Lasberry Romeo Lasberry says there are more important things than money:
"Money won't satisfy anyone in this world."
Zamokuhle Disemba wants the player to stay:
"Shalulile is going nowhere. Sundowns extended his contract for one year, and he is a good striker. I wish he would stay for a long time; he's like our legend, according to his contribution to our team."
Gugu Seopela made a suggestion:
"They should let him break the PSL record, then sell him."
Mendulo Mshengu could be persuaded by money:
"Let him leave, but the team can benefit from having over R70 million."
Mamelodi Sundowns and Stellenbosch FC swap players
As reported by Briefly News, Mamelodi Sundowns star Lesiba Nku has arrived at Stellenbosch FC ahead of a January transfer.
Nku edges closer to joining Stellies, while star midfielder Jayden Adams could head in the opposite direction and join Masandawana.
