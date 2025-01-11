PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns left DR Congo with three points after a controversial 2-1 victory over Maniema Union on Saturday, 11 January 2025

Namibian striker Peter Shalulile scored a late equaliser, while Sundowns secured victory through a late own goal by Exaucia Moanda

Sundowns fans reacted on social media to criticise the PSL champions, saying the club has failed to match their lofty expectations

Defending PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns face kept their CAF Champions League dreams alive after a controversial victory over Maniema Union on Saturday, 11 January 2025.

Peter Shalulile scored a controversial equaliser while Maniema defender Exaucia Moanda scored a late own-goal to earn Masandawana three points.

Mamelodi Sundowns failed to impress their fans during a 2-1 victory over Maniema Union.

The Namibian striker scored a glancing header from a suspected offside position before Moanda put the ball in his own net, to ensure Sundowns bounced back from their Raja defeat.

Mamelodi Sundowns climb the log

Sundowns celebrate their 2-1 victory via their Twitter (X):

Following the victory, Sundowns needs a positive result in their last match against log leaders AS FAR Rabat to secure qualification to the knockout rounds.

In the first half, Sundowns failed to impress and suffered a blow after Congolese striker Jephte Kitambala beat Ronwen Williams at the near post in the 38th minute.

CAF Goalkeeper of the Year award winner Williams would be upset after he was beaten at his near post by Kitambala's shot and his teammates failed to impress in front of goal.

Watch Maniema's goal against Sundowns in the video below:

Sundowns earn controversial victory

As Sundowns continued to push for a goal, the PSL champions celebrated in the 83rd minute after Shalulile's glancing header found the back of the net.

Maniema's defenders were left frustrated as replays showed the striker in an offside position but the goal stood as new Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso continues to feel the pressure.

The pressure lifted though in the dying minutes of the match, after Moanda reluctantly secured the three points for Sundowns after turning the ball into the back of his own net.

During the January transfer window, Cardoso has been looking to offload certain stars in order to bring in new faces after being linked to Oswin Appollis and Feisal Salum.

Bafana Bafana skipper Ronwen Williams failed to impress for Mamelodi Sundowns as Miguel Cardoso is feeling the pressure as Mamelodi Sundowns coach.

Sundowns fans are not impressed

Masandawana fans reacted angrily on social media saying the club has failed to replicate their impressive PSL form in the Champions League after suffering two draws and a loss.

Mikhuva Ntshani criticised Sundowns:

“We are playing like an average team now. Come on guys… Have we really turned average so much.”

Thabo2210 says Cardoso needs to be questioned:

“We must have a serious discussion about this guy, no we gave him enough time maan.”

Ester_Kay06 is frustrated:

“We lacking something I don't know what it is! The drive The hunger Isn't there what's happening DOWNS?”

Bilcane backs Downs:

“We will bounce back.”

Mirasse says Sundowns are missing something:

"You fought boys. We are starting to miss former our coaches."

Mamelodi Sundowns are determined to keep star player

As reported by Briefly News, Mamelodi Sundowns are determined to keep Lucas Ribeiro amid interest from English Championship side Burnley FC.

The Brazilian has impressed for Masandawana since joining the PSL champions in 2023 and has attracted interest from Burnley and former side SK Beveren from Belgium.

