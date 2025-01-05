Mamelodi Sundowns were the victims of bad refereeing in the CAF Champions League, according to former Kaizer Chiefs star Junior Khanye

Former Kaizer Chiefs star Junior Khanye said bad officiating led to Miguel Cardoso’s first defeat as the Mamelodi Sundowns coach.

The PSL champions lost 1-0 to Moroccan side Raja Athletic on Saturday, 4 January 2024, in a match that saw three players sent off, including Downs pair Khuliso Mudau and Bathusi Aubaas.

Since he arrived at Masandawana in December 2024, Cardoso has enjoyed a great string of results and sees his first defeat as a lesson.

Junior Khanye blames the referee

Khanye speaks about Sundowns in the tweet below:

According to iDiski Times, Khanye said Sundowns were affected by bad refereeing, while Raja Athletic coach Hafid Sadek said the victory was a morale booster for his side.

Khanye said:

“I think that was daylight robbery from the referee. There were two teams playing today, and whatever decisions he made should have been equal. We know he’s human but sometimes he was told, you could see he was being influenced.

How these guys play the game is very dirty, and this is bad for African football. This should be looked into because, in the future, we as Africans will not win the World Cup if we do this.”

Sundowns confirmed their defeat to Raja in the tweet below:

Sundowns hope to bounce back from first defeat

PSL champions Sundowns hope to bounce back from their first defeat, and the club could soon welcome new faces to their squad during the January transfer window.

Previous reports suggested the club will offload three players to make room for stars such as Oswin Appollis, Fawaaz Basadien and Feisal Salum.

PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns suffered their first defeat under Portuguese coach Miguel Cardoso. Image: Masandawana.

Fans criticise Sundowns

Local football fans reacted on social media to criticise Sundowns, feeling the PSL champions made tactical mistakes in their defeat to Raja.

Moroka Kwena Madiba questioned Cardoso:

“Why did he bring on a defender for an attacker while we needed to equalise?”

Taoufik Azmy was not impressed with Sundowns:

“You were lucky not to lose 4-0 or 3-0 because it was just a training session.”

Thokozani Msibi said Sundowns made a mistake:

“Sundowns played very well, but substituting Ribeiro was unnecessary. He was supposed to finish the match.”

Thabiso Sthabi Rakolobe offered support:

“Hard luck, coach, hard luck players, hard luck, Masandawana.”

Tshepo Martin Ramalepa says Sundowns must improve:

“This defensive play rubbish must stop. We are Sundowns; we attack our opponents!!”

Former Mamelodi Sundowns coach opens up about his job

As Briefly News reported, former Mamelodi Sundowns assistant coach Romain Folz said he helped the side score more goals during his time at Masandanwa.

The French coach said it was his mandate to introduce more attacking flair to Sundowns before he was replaced following the dismissal of former head coach Manqoba Mngqithi.

