Former Mamelodi Sundowns assistant coach Romain Folz said the side tried to score as many goals as possible during his time at the PSL champions

The French coach joined Sundowns at the start of the 2024/2025 season but left the club after Miguel Cardoso replaced head coach Manqoba Mngqithi

Local football fans praised Folz on social media, saying Masandawana made a mistake in letting the 34-year-old leave the club

During his time at Mamelodi Sundowns, former assistant coach Romain Folz said his mandate was to help the side score as many goals as possible.

Folz left the PSL champions when they replaced Manqoba Mngqithi with Miguel Cardoso in December 2024, just months after joining Masandanwa.

Former Mamelodi Sundowns assistant coach Romain Folz said he brought a more attacking style to the PSL champions. Image: Masandawana.

Source: Twitter

Sundowns was not the first side Folz coached in Mzansi after he had stints at AmaZulu and Marumo Gallants before he was replaced at Masandawana.

Romain Folz said Mamelodi Sundowns were good going forward

Folz speaks about his time at Sundowns in the video below:

According to the YouTube channel SoccerBeat, Folz said Mngqithi instructed him to introduce more attacking football to the side before Cardoso replaced him.

Folz said:

"To be able to adapt and hurt any opponent. I believe we had a lot of good moments and we scored a lot of goals, which was the main responsibility. We had good examples where he had different types of opposition, and I believe we played the right cards. We scored many goals, but I believe we could have scored more."

Mngqithi could struggle to find a new job, according to the tweet below:

Folz is looking for a new job

After leaving Sundowns in December 2024, Folz is still considering his options, while Mngqithi could consider leaving South Africa for an overseas team.

Since the coaching change at Sundowns, the PSL champions has enjoyed an impressive run under Cardoso as they are yet to suffer a defeat under the Portuguese tactician.

Coaches Manqoba Mngqithi and Romain Folz have both been replaced by PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns. Image: Masandawana.

Source: Twitter

Fans wish Folz all the best

Local football fans reacted on social media to praise Folz and say Masandawana should have kept the young French coach at the club.

Thabo Nkosi says Folz might not be the problem:

"It's clearly not about his qualifications because he has a UEFA Pro license which is equivalent to Pitso [I stand to be corrected]."

Shaquille Known As Riema said Folz will be remembered:

"Fohloza, a certain team will remember him forever! 4-0!"

Tabiso Tyso Tee said Folz had to stay:

"I think Sundowns should've kept him instead of coach Komphela."

Meneer Madubela II backs Folz:

"Just go and replace Nabi; I know you can do better."

Mvuleni Kolweni admires Folz:

"Wise words, a true man doesn't count his failure but rather looks at his success because failure doesn't stop your progression. Give him time to recharge and boost his energy for the next task."

Manqoba Mngqithi's sacking hurts his bank balance

As Briefly News reported, former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi lost a R30 million payday after the PSL champions sacked him.

Mngqithi signed a four-year-deal at the start of the 2024/2025 season where he earned a reported R1 million before he was replaced by Portuguese coach Miguel Cardoso months later.

