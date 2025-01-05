Moroccan side Raja Athletic became the first team to beat Miguel Cardoso's Mamelodi Sundowns side after beating the PSL champions 1-0 on Saturday, 4 January 2024

Sundowns' loss in the CAF Champions League was the first under the rein of Cardoso, while the side suffered two red cards after Bathusi Aubaas and Khuliso Mudau were sent off

Local football fans reacted on social media by saying Sundowns were unlucky, while others backed Masandawana to bounce back

Mamelodi Sundowns suffered their first defeat under new coach Miguel Cardoso when they lost 1-0 in a CAF Champions League tie to Raja Athletic on Saturday, 4 January 2024.

Defender Benaissa Benamur scored late in the first half for Raja, while Sundowns' performance was marred by two red cards to Bathusi Aubaas and Khuliso Mudau.

Mamelodi Sundowns pair Bathusi Aubaas and Khuliso Mudau were both sent off in a 1-0 defeat to against Raja Athletic.

The pair's red cards highlighted the tightly fought match while Raja had Marouane Zilla sent off in the 80th minute.

Mamelodi Sundowns suffer first defeat under Miguel Cardoso

Raja coach Sadek speaks about their victory in the tweet below:

According to Soccer Laduma, Raja caretaker coach Hafiz Sadek said his side placed themselves back in the running after ending Cardoso's winning start at Masandawana.

Sadek said:

"Winning in this manner against a competitor experienced in the African football atmosphere brings us back to the forefront and puts us in the heart of competition again. The most important victory has been achieved, and we have won one of the three finals on our way to qualifying. The spirit and confidence have returned again; now we must invest so that we do not return to square one."

Sundowns confirmed their defeat on Twitter (X):

Cardoso wants to imprint his style on Sundowns

With the January transfer window now open, Sundowns are expected to strengthen their squad by adding new players and offloading a few stars.

Lesiba Nku, Zuko Mdunyelwa and Erwin Saavedra are rumoured to leave the PSL champions, who have shown interest in Bafana Bafana stars Oswin Appollis and Fawaaz Basadien.

PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns suffered their first defeat under new coach Miguel Cardoso. Image: Masandawana.

Fans offer Sundowns support

Local football fans reacted on social media to say Sundowns would bounce back from the defeat, while others said the side was unfortunate not to beat Raja.

Sphesihle Immortal SA said a Downs star deserves better:

"Ribeiro is good with those runs; he just needs a good coach to tell him to run out of the stadium and never return."

Tukiso M. Matlakala offered their support:

"Difficult game of football, stressful to watch. The ref denied us a penalty with that handball. Hard luck, boys, you fought a good fight. We regroup onto the next!!!

PS After Cash is staying positive:

"Very good game, Masandawana; unfortunately, we didn't get the results we were hoping for. United, we stand and move on to the next game."

Marouane Es-s is a Raja fan:

“You are in the presence of Raja Club Athletic.”

King Smalliz SA was not impressed with Downs:

"Manqoba Mgqithi was a good coach, but this is the result because of criticism. I'm sure Lorch would've scored if he had ever started the match!"

Mamelodi Sundowns wants to keep star player

As Briefly News reported, PSL champion Mamelodi Sundowns is determined to keep star attacker Lucas Ribeiro despite interest from overseas clubs.

Since joining Sundowns in 2023, Ribeiro has been excellent, and he has attracted interest from Enlgish side Burnley FC and his former Belgian side, SK Beveren.

