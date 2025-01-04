Raja Casablanca are set to host Mamelodi Sundowns in the second leg of their group phase clash in the CAF Champions League this weekend

The Premier Soccer League giants won the first leg of the tie last year in December, a game that marked Miguel Cardoso's first match in charge of the Brazilians

Briefly News outlines all you need to know about the Green Eagles clash with the Pretoria giants in the Champions League

Mamelodi Sundowns are hoping to continue their good run under their new manager, Miguel Cardoso, as they travel to Morocco to face Raja Casablanca in the second leg of the CAF Champions League group stage.

The Portuguese tactician guided the Brazilians to a 1-0 win in the tie's first leg last month and could make it back-to-back wins in the CAFCL.

Iqraam Rayners is one of the players to watch in the match. He scored the only goal in the last match and could continue his good run of form against the Botola Pro League giants.

Raja Casablanca are set to host Mamelodi Sundowns in the second leg of the CAF Champions League group phase this weekend. Photo: @RCAofficiel.

Raja Casablanca vs Mamelodi Sundowns: All you need to know

Match preview

Mamelodi Sundowns are second in Group B, and a win with a good scoreline against Raja Casablanca could move them past leaders AS FAR Rabat.

The Green Eagles are struggling for form both home and away in the CAF Champions League, but a new manager's bounce could be at play against the Brazilians.

Team news and possible lineups

Raja Casablanca will face Masandawana under a new manager after the Moroccan giants decided to part ways with Sa Pinto after losing the first leg in South Africa. Hafid Abdessadek has been named the interim manager.

Bafana Bafana star Ronwen Williams will return to the squad for Sundowns after missing their last league game against Richards Bay in the Betway Premiership after being sent off against AmaZulu FC.

Khuliso Mudau was also suspended for the game against the Natal Rich Boys, but he's expected to be back in the squad against the Green Eagles.

Raja Casablanca possible lineup: Anas Zniti; Abdelkrim Baadi, Abdellah Khafifi, Bouchaib Arrassi, Mohamed Boulacsoute; Adam Ennaffati, Mouhsine Bodda, Hilal Ferdaoussi, Federico Bikoro, Nawfel Zerhouni; Houssine Rahimi.

Mamelodi Sundowns possible lineup: Ronwen Williams; Khuliso Mudau, Grant Kekana, Malibongwe Prince Khoza, Divine Lunga; Sphelele Mkhulise, Teboho Mokoena, Bathusi Aubaas; Lucas Ribeiro, Iqraam Rayners, Artur Sales.

Head-to-head

The Brazilians will face the Green Eagles for the second time in their history. The first meeting between them ended in a 1-0 victory for the PSL giants.

Time and where to watch

The CAF Champions League group stage second leg tie between the Raja AC and Sundowns is scheduled for 21:00 South African time on Saturday, January 4, 2025, at the Stade Larbi Zaouli.

The match will be broadcast live on SABC 1 and SuperSport Channel 209.

