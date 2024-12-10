OPINION: Mamelodi Sundowns Star and SuperSport United Veteran Are Vying for PSL History
- Peter Shalulile and Bradley Grobler have both gotten off the mark this season as they both chase the PSL all-time goal-scoring record
- Shalulile is five goals away from Siyabonga Nomvethe's record of 123 goals, while Grobler is six strikes away after making his return from injury
- Briefly News examined both veteran's chances of breaking the record by the end of the 2024/2025 PSL campaign
By the end of the 2024/2025 PSL campaign, Mzansi fans could celebrate a new all-time goalscorer, with Peter Shalulile and Bradley Grobler fighting for the record.
The respective Mamelodi Sundowns and SuperSport United strikers are both close to Siyabonga Nomvethe's record tally of 123 goals.
Briefly News has examined both players' chances after Shalulile scored twice this season while Grobler marked his recent return from injury with a goal for Gavin Hunt's side.
Bradley Grobler
Grobler scored for SuperSport on Friday, 6 December 2024, according to the tweet below:
Grobler is a key player for SuperSport, and the 36-year-old proved his worth by scoring the winning goal against Richards Bay on Friday, 6 December 2024.
Following his return from injury, Grobler is expected to battle for a starting place with new striker Samir Nurkovic, which could increase his search for goals.
The veteran striker needs six more goals to match Nomvethe's tally, and with 24 matches left in the season, he could be in the record books as SuperSport looks to improve their fortunes.
Peter Shalulile
After scoring two goals this season, Namibian striker Shalulile is ahead of Grobler and is the fan favourite to break the record.
The 31-year-old has more competition at Sundowns with in-form Iqraam Rayners and new signing Arthur Sales vying for a place in the starting line-up.
Shalulile has more than proven himself at the PSL champions, and he could benefit from having more creative players around him to reach the record.
History will be made in the PSL this season
With both players already finding the back of the net this season, both could break Nomvethe's record.
The difference maker will be the assistance of their squads, which makes Shalulile the favourite to end the season with a higher tally.
