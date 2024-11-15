Former TS Galaxy striker Samir Nurkovic has signed for PSL side SuperSport United as a free agent

The Serbian striker has been a target for SuperSport since leaving Galaxy, while he was also linked with a return to Kaizer Chiefs

Local football fans praised the signing on social media, saying SuperSport's style of play suits Nurkovic

Striker Samir Nurkovic has been unveiled as a new SuperSport United player after signing a short-term deal with the club on Friday, 15 November 2024.

The Serbian striker has been a free agent since leaving TS Galaxy and will now be reunited with former Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt at SuperSport.

Striker Samir Nurkovic has been reunited woth coach Gavin Hunt at SuperSport United. Image: nurkovicsamir.

Source: Instagram

Following his release from Galaxy, the 32-year-old was linked with SuperSport, while former side Chiefs also showed an interest in the player with 42 PSL goals.

SuperSport United announce Nurkovic's signing

Nurkovic has signed for SuperSport, according to the tweet below:

The PSL side welcomed Nurkovic on Twitter (X), confirming his arrival to fill the void left by injured top scorer Bradley Grobler.

The club tweeted:

"SuperSport United FC is pleased to announce the signature of Serbian striker Samir Nurković on a one-and-a-half year deal."

Fans admire SuperSport's signing

Local football fans celebrated the signing on social media, saying Nurkovic would complement SuperSport's style of play.

Bruno Menendez is upset:

"Chiefs could've signed him again."

Oyama Mngxuma is impressed:

"What a signing; he will fit like a glove. Helicopter football is the best for him."

Nthabi Machubene praised SuperSport:

"Now they are cooking. He will be very important on that team with their kind of play."

Mogale Pressa Mphahlele saysSuperSport made a good signing:

"He'll fit in well with Hunt's system."

Dõlly Màn says SuperSport is now stronger:

"I feel sorry for the team that is playing SuperSport next."

