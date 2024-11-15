SuperSport United Wins the Race for a Sought-After Striker
- Former TS Galaxy striker Samir Nurkovic has signed for PSL side SuperSport United as a free agent
- The Serbian striker has been a target for SuperSport since leaving Galaxy, while he was also linked with a return to Kaizer Chiefs
- Local football fans praised the signing on social media, saying SuperSport's style of play suits Nurkovic
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News Entertainment Award is back. Vote for the best entertainer in South Africa!
Striker Samir Nurkovic has been unveiled as a new SuperSport United player after signing a short-term deal with the club on Friday, 15 November 2024.
The Serbian striker has been a free agent since leaving TS Galaxy and will now be reunited with former Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt at SuperSport.
Following his release from Galaxy, the 32-year-old was linked with SuperSport, while former side Chiefs also showed an interest in the player with 42 PSL goals.
SuperSport United announce Nurkovic's signing
Nurkovic has signed for SuperSport, according to the tweet below:
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
The PSL side welcomed Nurkovic on Twitter (X), confirming his arrival to fill the void left by injured top scorer Bradley Grobler.
The club tweeted:
"SuperSport United FC is pleased to announce the signature of Serbian striker Samir Nurković on a one-and-a-half year deal."
Fans admire SuperSport's signing
Local football fans celebrated the signing on social media, saying Nurkovic would complement SuperSport's style of play.
Bruno Menendez is upset:
"Chiefs could've signed him again."
Oyama Mngxuma is impressed:
"What a signing; he will fit like a glove. Helicopter football is the best for him."
Nthabi Machubene praised SuperSport:
"Now they are cooking. He will be very important on that team with their kind of play."
Mogale Pressa Mphahlele saysSuperSport made a good signing:
"He'll fit in well with Hunt's system."
Dõlly Màn says SuperSport is now stronger:
"I feel sorry for the team that is playing SuperSport next."
Keagan Johannes pays tribute to SuperSport United
As reported by Briefly News, Mamelodi Sundowns defender Keagan Johannes praised his former club, SuperSport United.
The defender is among several Mzansi stars, including Ronwen Williams and Teboho Mokoena, who developed their careers at the Pretoria club.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Junior Bester (Editor) Junior Bester is the current Entertainment (Sports) Writer at Briefly News. He achieved a ND:Journalism at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology in 2012. He worked for Independent Newspapers from 2011 till 2022 covering news, sport, business and entertainment for titles such as Weekend Argus, Cape Argus, Daily Voice and Northern News. Junior passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. He joined Briefly News in 2024. You can reach him at junior.bester@briefly.co.za