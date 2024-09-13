With just days before the start of the new season, TS Galaxy has been rocked by the departure of striker Samir Nurkovic

The Serbian striker scored nine goals for the PSL side last season but is now a free agent following his exit from the club

Local football fans reacted on social media by saying Kaizer Chiefs should consider bringing the Serbian back to the club he left in 2022

Serbian striker Samir Nurkovic is a free agent after reaching a mutual agreement to terminate his contract at TS Galaxy.

The 32-year-old goal poacher was reportedly unhappy at the Rockets, and previous reports suggested he was set to extend his stay.

Nurkovic's departure will be a heavy blow to the club, which faced uncertainty during the transfer window after coach Sead Ramovic's move to Raja Casablanca collapsed at the last minute.

Nurkovic left Galaxy, according to the tweet below:

According to an iDiski Times source, the Serbian has been angling for an exit from the club and achieved his goal after meeting management.

The source said:

"Galaxy and Nurkovic have agreed to terminate the contract and go separate ways just two days before the window transfer closes."

Fans pick Nurkovic's new club

Local football fans reacted to Nurkovic's exit on social media by saying Kaizer Chiefs should swoop for the Serbian instead of pursuing a deal for Kenyan star Michael Olungo.

Mo Ntshongwana alerted Kaizer Chiefs:

"He's now a free agent; Chiefs must do the right thing."

Letlhogonolo Mose wants the striker at Chiefs:

"He would make a great impact at Chiefs, pity the management won't go for him."

Lungisani Carburator Ngubane feels for Galaxy:

"Nurkovic was a key player for TS Galaxy. His departure will be a huge blow to their chances this season."

Ganda Ganda saw the exit coming:

"It's not a surprise, Nurkovic has never spent two years at a single club. I think he has played for at least 15 clubs."

Ragnar Mugwena says Chiefs must respond:

"If Kaizer Jr doesn't take this guy back to Naturena for us, he doesn't want to win games this season."

