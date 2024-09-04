After being denied by top targets, Kaizer Chiefs has shown an interest in Kenyan striker Michael Olunga from Qatar side Al-Duhail

The 30-year-old striker is a reliable striker who has scored 29 goals for the national side and has been a regular scorer during his club career

Local football fans praised the potential signing on social media, with some calling the Kenyan forward a ‘legend’

Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs have shown an interest in Kenyan striker Michael Olunga, who plays his club football in Qatar for Al-Duhail.

The 30-year-old striker is the latest target for Amakhosi, who are keen to add a reliable goal scorer to their squad ahead of the 2024/2025 season.

Kaizer Chiefs are interested in Kenyan striker Michael Olunga. Image: Noushad Thekkayil/NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

Olunga is seen as a viable target after scoring 29 goals for Kenya and has 70 goals for Al-Duhail in as many games, while Congolese striker Fiston Mayele has rejected Chiefs.

Michael Olunga is a target for Kaizer Chiefs

Chiefs want Kenyan striker Olunga, according to the tweet below:

According to a Soccer Laduma source, Chiefs are interested, while the club has welcomed Njabulo Blom back to the side after he arrived on loan from MLS side St Louis City.

The source said:

“The only thing that could stumble the move is the financial prospects of the whole deal. Coming from Qatar could not be cheap, but if he comes as a free agent, then that would be a situation in which Chiefs can manipulate.”

Fans suggest another option

Local football fans praised the potential signing of Olunga on social media, while others feel Chiefs should consider another option closer to home.

Ben Zeking made a suggestion:

“They must consider Samir Nurković.”

Mvuyisi Mvugo Mbete asked a question:

“We used to dominate the league with DRC strikers. What happened to our scouts?”

Thabani A Zulu is a fan of Olunga:

“If you know football, then you know this one is a legend.”

Taetso Mahlare backs the signing:

“Has a better scoring ratio than Mayele.”

Phumlani Sikobi says there is a better option:

“Nurkovic can solve our problems.”

Kaizer Chiefs filled an important vacancy

As reported by Briefly News, Kaizer Chiefs has secured the signature of Lamontville Golden Arrows defender Bradley Cross.

The Soweto club has been searching the market for a new left-back and has now filled the void with the addition of the former Newcastle United youth player.

