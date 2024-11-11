Keagan Johannes is full of praise for former club SuperSport United while waiting to make an impact at Mamelodi Sundowns

The defender is among a group of players, including Ronwen Williams, Teboho Mokoena and Grant Kekana, that developed at SuperSport before playing for Sundowns

Local football fans praised SuperSport on social media, saying the club has developed exciting talent that has excelled in the PSL

Mamelodi Sundowns defender Keagan Johannes praised former club SuperSport United, saying the club instils confidence in their youngsters.

The 23-year-old is recovering from injury, which has limited his impact at Sundowns and is billed as one of the most talented players in Mzansi.

Defender Keagan Johannes said SuperSport Untied coach Gavin Hunt played a massive role in his career. Image: keganjohannes.37/Instagram and SuperSportFC/Twitter.

Johannes, who joined Sundowns at the start of the season, said his former mentor, Gavin Hunt, provided valuable advice during his development and praised SuperSport's ethos.

Keagan Johannes thanks SuperSport United

Watch Johannes speak about his career in the video below:

Speaking to Briefly News via SuperSport School's TikTok channel, Johannes praised SuperSport and showed his commitment to Sundowns.

Johannes said:

"The trust they show in young players is amazing, and it helps to know they have that confidence in you. The higher you go, the smaller the gap becomes in terms of chances, but SuperSport helps you be confident and push for a place. I think the reason that so many players come out of that system is because they do support you and show trust."

Fans appreciate SuperSport

Local football fans praised SuperSport on social media, saying the club has brought exciting talent to the PSL.

Javas Jay is pessimistic:

"Good player, but he is not gonna last at Sundowns."

Hlulani Nkosi praised SuperSport:

"A powerhouse, we must thank SuperSport United for our exciting PSL football."

Chálì Bà Luò said football is a business:

"Clubs make a profit by selling players to cover human resources; the grant they are getting is too little to pay players."

Temoso Macolane appreciates SuperSport:

"It's all about the system."

Ishmael Monareng says Sundowns benefit from SuperSport's work:

"SuperSport is a development team for Sundowns."

Gavin Hunt praises a SuperSport youngster

