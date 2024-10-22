SuperSport United youngster Neo Rapoo has attracted interest from Belgium and France after impressive displays for the PSL club

The 19-year-old defender could follow in the footsteps of winger Shandre Campbell, who has impressed following his move to Belgium from SuperSport last season

Local football fans backed Rapoo for success on social media, while some supporters doubted the hype surrounding the teen defender

Teenage defender Neo Rapoo has emerged as a target for European teams after breaking into SuperSport United's first team.

Coach Gavin Hunt described the 19-year-old SuperSport star as the best left-back in the country and backed the player to earn a call-up to Bafana Bafana.

SuperSport United's teen prodigy has been tipped for a great future by coach Gavin Hunt. Image: Neo_rapoo19/Instagram and SuperSportFC/Twitter.

After breaking into the first team last season, Rapoo has impressed European scouts and could follow in the footsteps of former teammate Shandre Campbell, who is shining in Belgium.

Gavin Hunt praises Neo Rapoo

Hunt speaks about Rapoo in the tweet below:

According to Soccer Laduma, Hunt said Rapoo's progress was recently curtailed by injury but still had high praise for the teen defender amid interest from Belgium and France.

Hunt said:

"I am surprised he is not in the Bafana Bafana set-up. He is the best left-back we have in the country at the moment. His future is really bright."

Fans praised SuperSport United

Local football fans praised Rapoo on social media and showed love to SuperSport, which remains interested in free agent Samir Nurkovic.

Casbeth Matlakala is a fan:

"Neo Rapoo is one of the best left-backs in the country. I'm happy he also plays for South Africa U20 as well. Introducing teenagers in the PSL will go a long way in building our national teams to be the best by introducing young and best talent at an early age."

Ncumisa Mtabane made a prediction:

"Don't worry, Downs will buy him Hunt."

Mlambo KP says Rapoo must wait:

"Broos calls players from any team as long they are performing. There's Modiba, Basedien and Cross. The dude is the fourth-best choice in the country."

Hlulani Waka Mnghemezulu backed Rapoo:

"He played well against Pirates. He managed to stop them on his side until he was substituted; this guy must be given more minutes to play."

Nabobonke Ngubane praised SuperSport:

"Supersport has the best scouting in the country and the best development. Most of these guys will be in the national team three years from now; watch this space."

