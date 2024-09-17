Serbian striker Samir Norkovic has emerged as a target for SuperSport United after he left TS Galaxy as a free agent

The Pretoria side is looking for a new striker after top scorer Bradley Grobler suffered an injury, while Nurkovic is a reported target for Kaizer Chiefs

Local football fans agreed with the move on social media as they believe SuperSport coach Gavin Hunt can get the best out of the striker

Coach Gavin Hunt could be reunited with Samir Nurkovic at SuperSport United after the Serbian striker recently became a free agent.

The 32-year-old striker last played for SuperSport coach Hunt at Kaizer Chiefs in 2021 and is searching for a new club after leaving TS Galaxy.

Samir Nurkovic has emerged as a target for SuperSport United. Image: nurkovicsamir.

Source: Instagram

Following his exit from Galaxy, Nurkovic is a highly sought-after player, and SuperSport could face competition from Chiefs for the seasoned striker.

Samir Nurkovic is a target for SuperSport

Nurkovic could play for SuperSport, according to the tweet below:

According to a Briefly News source at SuperSport, the Tshwane club is interested in Nurkovic following the injury to Bradley Grobler, last season’s top scorer.

The source said:

“SuperSport is looking for a new striker, and there are a few players they are looking at. The club has certain aspects they look for in a new player, and a decision will best suit the club.”

Fans back SuperSport’s interest in Nurkovic

Local football fans backed SuperSport’s interest in Nurkovic on social media, saying Hunt is the perfect coach for the Serbian striker.

Monde Lolly Mbezu backed the move:

“For SuperSport, he would be a good signing. Not for Chiefs.”

Ngoaketsi Adam Lebona says Hunt will be a good coach for Norkovic:

“He will fit very well with Hunt’s style of long balls and direct football.”

Anele West Canna Nozinga agrees with the move:

“That can be the best move, plus Grobler is injured. He can be a good replacement for him.”

Leon Mdatya predicted the move:

“I was expecting this move.”

Van Wyk Vandag is pessimistic:

“He will release him after one season.”

Gavin Hunt is looking for goals

As reported by Briefly News, SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt is reportedly interested in Orlando Pirates striker Zakhele Lepasa.

Lepasa has emerged as a target for SuperSport after the club’s top scorer, Bradley Groblet, picked up an injury ahead of the 2024/2025 season.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News