Veteran SuperSport United striker Bradley Grobler has been ruled out for at least four months due to injury

The 36-year-old's injury will come as a massive blow to coach Gavin Hunt just a few weeks away from the 2024/2025 season

Local football fans showed their respect for Grobler on social media but felt it might be time for the striker to retire

Coach Gavin Hunt said SuperSport United striker Bradley Grobler will be out for between four to five months after picking up an injury.

Hunt, who failed to name the specific injury, said the 36-year-old's loss will be a massive blow for the Pretoria side.

Gavin Hunt has suffered a massive blow after losing Bradley Grobler to injury. Image: Phill Magakoe/AFP and bradleygrobler/Instagram.

The injury could also play a massive role in the history books, as Grobler was set to compete with Mamelodi Sundowns hitman Peter Shalulile for the all-time PSL goal-scoring record.

Bradley Grobler will miss the start of the season

Hunt speaks about Grobler's injury in the tweet below:

According to Soccer Laduma, Hunt said the side will miss Grobler while they have bolstered their attack with the arrival of winger Vincent Pule from Orlando Pirates.

Hunt said:

"It's a serious injury and a huge blow for us. He just had the surgery; I wish him well and hope he recovers from this injury."

Fans show respect for Grobler

Local football fans admired Grobler on social media but believed the veteran should use the time on the sidelines to consider retirement.

Sandile Podoski Zikhali is a fan of Grobler:

"If not for his injuries, Grobler would be the best striker SA ever had. Speedy recovery."

Mxeli Tiisetso says Grobler should retire:

"Yho, this boy's career has been hampered by injuries. He just needs to hang up the boots and shift his focus to something else. Will forever remain a legend of the club."

Tiyani Dré Maswanganye II rates Grobler highly:

“South African Harry Kane.”

Permza H Hlasa says Grobler must listen to his body:

"Good player, but nah, he needs to retire. Every year, same thing."

Ta S'phera Gcaleka wishes Grobler well:

"Speedy recovery, boy."

SuperSport United will face Mamelodi Sundowns in PSL opener

As Briefly News reported, SuperSport United will face Pretoria rivals Mamelodi Sundowns in their first match of the 2024/2025 PSL season.

The match was initially scheduled for Saturday, 14 September, but has since been moved to Tuesday, 17 September 2024.

