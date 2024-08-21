Royal AM coach John Maduka said the club will be aiming to finish in the top eight next season despite suffering from a transfer ban

The Pietermaritzburg side picked up a multiple window transfer ban in April after failing transfer irregularities

Local football fans said on social media that the club will fall short of their goals for next season and could suffer relegation

John Maduka, Royal AM's coach, said the side could push for a top-eight finish next season despite suffering from a transfer ban.

The Pietermaritzburg side was handed in April 2024 after failing to meet the financial requirements for Cameroonian player Auguste Somlaga.

Coach John Maduka has encouraged his squad to aim high next season. Image: RAMFC_sa.

Source: Twitter

Despite the three-window ban, Maduka said the club could push for a place in the 2025 MTN8 tournament and play for the improved prize money.

John Maduka aims high

Maduka speaks about Royal AM's ambitions next season in the tweet below:

According to FARPost, Maduka said the club would not use its ban as an excuse, while fellow PSL side TS Galaxy avoided a similar fate at the end of last season.

Maduka said:

"So, it's very important for us to work with our limited resources and make sure that we take the team to another level. Yes, not easy, but that will be able to give us experience in the future."

Fans are pessimistic about Royal AM

Local football fans took to social media to say Royal AM will fail to achieve their goals and should spend the season trying to survive in the PSL.

Siphamandla Leon Zanazo gave their thoughts about the club:

"I thought this team no longer exists."

Lusekho Mbulawa says Royal AM must be more realistic:

"Their goal will be surviving relegation."

Leon Mhlongo KaMageba Yina is not a fan:

"I wish this team is relegated this season."

Zamokwakhe Shezi says the club must help themselves:

"They must fix the matter once and for all, ai."

Masilo Hutamo predicts the worst:

"There will soon be no professional club in Pietermaritzburg."

