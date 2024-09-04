SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt said his club are looking for a new striker amid links for Orlando Pirates attacker Zakhele Lepasa

The 27-year-old striker has fallen down the pecking order at Pirates and could find greener pastures at SuperSport

Local football fans backed the move on social media as they feel the Bafana Bafana striker will benefit from the move

Zakhele Lepasa could be the solution for SuperSport United, which is looking for a new striker ahead of the new PSL season.

The Orlando Pirates man has recently been linked with SuperSport, and coach Gavin Hunt confirmed that the Pretoria side is in the market for a new striker.

Orlando Pirates striker has emerged as a target for SuperSport United. Image: Issouf Sanogo and Phill Magakoe/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Hunt said the club need a striker, especially after an injury to last season's top goal scorer, Bradley Grobler.

Gavin Hunt wants a new striker

Hunt speaks about signing Lepasa in the tweet below:

According to FARPost, Hunt said the Pretoria side has lost several striking options while they have added winger Vincent Pule to their squad.

Hunt said:

"I read about that in the media [Zakhele Lepasa's possible move to SuperSport], but we need some strikers. We lost Ighodaro and Bradley; they gave us 20 goals last year; where are we gonna get 20 goals?"

Fans back Lepasa's move

Local football fans took to social media, saying Lepasa should consider moving to SuperSport as it will help him in his career.

Kwesh Kwesh backs the move:

"That will be a good move for Zakes regarding his career. It's so unfair to always being on the bench, even during pre-season. I wish him all the best."

Charmaine Charmza asked a question:

"So they are signing him with an injury?"

Jack Mawazar said Lepasa must go:

"Let him go permanently; Pirates is too big for him."

Sol Jak says Lepasa leaving would be a mistake:

"That will be a mistake for the Buccaneers; we need that boy."

Arthur Kgoloko Zwane wants the move:

"Let him go."

Shandre Campbell thanks SuperSport United

As reported by Briefly News, teen winger Shandre Campbell thanked SuperSport United following his move to Belgian club Club Brugge.

The talented winger worked his way through the ranks at the Pretoria club and was linked with several PSL clubs before moving to Belgium.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News