Springbok skipper Siya Kolisi could miss the second Test against New Zealand after suffering a cheek injury on Saturday, 31 August 2024

Bok assistant coach Daan Human said the side will assess the fitness of the squad before selecting the side to face the All Blacks in Cape Town on Saturday, 7 September

Local fans backed Kolisi to be fit in time on social media as they praised the man who lifted consecutive Rugby World Cups

Bok skipper Siya Kolisi is facing a race against time to be fit for the Test against New Zealand on Saturday, 7 September 2024, in Cape Town.

The Springbok star suffered a cheek injury during the first Test, and assistant coach Daan Human said the side would assess its options before selecting the team.

Bok skipper Siya Kolisi is facing a late fitness test ahead of the match against New Zealand. Image: Matt Roberts.

Source: Getty Images

Following their comeback victory in Johannesburg on Saturday, 31 August, the Boks are in an excellent position to win the Rugby Championship, and they will want to select a strong side.

Siya Kolisi could miss the second New Zealand Test

Human speaks about Kolisi in the tweet below:

According to SportsWire, Human said they would give Kolisi time to prove his fitness, while flyhalf Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu called for consistency.

Human said:

"So far, they are still assessing his availability for us this week. We'll see how he goes through during the week. I think he's important for us – if he's unavailable, the next man must come in."

Fans wish Kolisi well

Local rugby fans praised Kolisi's commitment on social media and backed the flanker in recovering from his injury in time to face New Zealand.

Grandwill Dolph admires Kolisi:

"This guy, through all the criticisms, stands tall. Siya has so much passion, even from the bench."

James Pullen wished for the best:

"We pray that our captain will play on Saturday."

Sizwe Sethu is a fan:

"Blood, sweat and tears."

Sebastian van Rensburg thinks Rassie is playing mind games:

"Rassie, at it again, just love the man."

Notna Redlum is not a fan of Kolisi:

"Past his sell-by date."

SA Rugby apologises for Haka interruption

As Briefly News reported, SA Rugby apologised for the interruption of the Haka at the start of the Ellis Park Test against New Zealand on Saturday, 31 August 2024.

Rugby boss Rian Oberholzer said the interruption was caused by miscommunication by the stadium's audio staff and was not meant to disrespect their opponents.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News