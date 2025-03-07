Experienced footballer Bradley Rulani said Kaizer Chiefs rejected the chance to sign his son Emile Witbooi as a youngster

The teenage star is now making waves at Cape Town City and recently attended a trial at English giants Chelsea FC

Local football fans reacted on social media to say Witbooi should count himself lucky for not joining Chiefs

Cape Town City youngster Emile Witbooi nearly joined Kaizer Chiefs, according to his father and former Mamelodi Sundowns star Bradley Ralani.

The talented midfielder has since made his PSL debut and attended a trial at English giants Chelsea while being a regular at youth level for Bafana Bafana.

Bradley Ralani said his son and current Cape Town City star Emile Witbooi nearly joined Kaizer Chiefs.

Source: Instagram

On Sunday, 2 March 2025, Witbooi started a promising career after becoming City’s youngest-ever player during a 2-0 loss to AmaZulu at 16.

Emile Witbooi nearly joined Kaizer Chiefs

Ralani speaks about Witbooi's rejection in the tweet below:

According to KickOff, Ralani said Cheifs had a chance to sign his son, whose impressive displays at youth level caught Chelsea’s interest.

Ralani said:

“He went to Chiefs, I think it was a year or two before he went to the School of Excellence, and they turned him down. They said something about his physicality, he was not built enough according to their standards. They said he was too small and players that were his age were bigger than them. So they thought he just needed to grow a little bit.”

Watch Witbooi make history at City in the video below:

Witbooi is making his mark in local football

While Witbooi begins his career, the teenager is expected to reach great heights and has joined international agency Roc Nation Sports, owned by American rapper Jay-Z.

As Witbooi begins his career, his 37-year-old father, Ralani, is still playing for Hungry Lions, who are ninth in the NFD log.

During his career, Ralani played in Sweden before playing in the PSL for City, Sundowns and Cape Town Spurs.

Youngster Emile Witbooi is making his mark at Cape Town City.

Source: Instagram

Fans say Witbooi dodged a bullet

Local football fans reacted on social media to say Witbooi made the right choice as they feel the teenager would not have reached his current level at Chiefs.

Makhido said it was not to be:

“Some things are meant to be, maybe if he joined, he wouldn't reach the level he is in. I'm a Chiefs fan, but maybe the decision was a good one because now the boy is a star.”

Mthobisi Ndabezitha Zulu said it's common for clubs to turn down players:

“This happens everywhere. Ajax once declined to sign Obi Mikel when he was trialling with them in CPT, and he went on to sign for Europe's big teams and he was one of the best players. Some talents need time and persistence for scouts to notice them, and some players get nervous when trialling and get sidelined whereas they have everything it takes.”

Alton Mzovuyo Bhebhe said Witbooi needs time:

“There is no need to rush that boy. Let him learn and concentrate on his education.”

Lucky Manyambela said Chiefs don’t need Witbooi:

“We have our own young lads.”

Dipuo Oscar Chokoe says it was good news:

“Thank God they didn't sign him; he was not gonna win anything there or even play.”

