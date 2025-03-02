Cape Town City youngster Emile Witbooi made history on Sunday, 2 March 2025 after becoming the club’s youngest player

Witbooi, aged 16, featured in the 2-0 loss to AmaZulu while he previously travelled to England for a trial at Chelsea FC

Local football fans praised City and Witbooi on social media, saying they want to see more youngsters make their mark on the PSL

Emile Witbooi became Cape Town City’s youngest-ever player during their 2-0 loss to AmaZulu FC on Sunday, 2 March 2025

The 16-year-old has a bright future in football and previously attended trials at Premiership giants Chelsea after impressive displays for City’s youth teams.

Coach Muhsin Ertugral unleased Cape Town City teenager Emile Witbooi onto the PSL. Image: CapeTownCityFC/Twitter.

Source: Twitter

Following his trial at Chelsea, Witbooi has become one of South Africa’s premier young talents and coach Muhsin Ertugral felt it was time to unleash the player onto the PSL.

Emile Witbooi has a promising future

Witbooi made his PSL debut for Cape Town City, according to the tweet below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Witbooi is the son of former Cape Town City star Bradley Ralani and hopes to follow in his father’s footsteps after he played in Sweden and the PSL during his career.

Ralani is still playing for NFD side Hungry Lions at the age of 37 while he represented clubs such as City and Mamelodi Sundowns in the PSL.

Coach Ertugral could call on Witbooi during the season as the Turkish coach looks to improve the club’s fortunes this season.

City confirmed their defeat to AmaZulu on Twitter (X):

City has a mix of experience and youth

Since joining the club in January 2025, Ertugral has tried to bring a European flair to the Citizens, however they have struggled for form this season.

City is tenth on the log and has failed to win in its last five PSL matches while their form led to the exit of veteran coach Eric Tinkler at the end of 2024.

The Cape Town club does have a squad filled with exciting young talent while they recently added experience to their squad after signing 34-year-old free agent Thulani Serero.

Emile Witbooi made his PSL debut for Cape Town City against veterans like Bongani Zungu at AmaZulu FC. Image: AmaZuluFootball.

Source: Twitter

Fans praise Witbooi

Local football fans praised Witbooi on social media, backing the player to have a great future for Bafana Bafana and possibly overseas.

Nangu Martin Mani asked a question:

“What happened to his trials at England side Chelsea?”

Motshedi Joel Tsheola is happy:

“What a moment. I honestly wish most coaches in South Africa could have belief in youngsters and feature them in some league and cup games. It would be a step in the right direction in terms of development.”

Mohumelelo Ngubeni is not a fan:

“That's why they have not won anything in the past five years. Child labour.”

Mandla Duze says something special could happen:

“Ralani has not retired yet; father and son might compete in the same league.”

BenTen Zungu takes note:

“After three games, they will compare him with Mofokeng.”

Ephraim Mahlolo Moela backs Witbooi:

“Bright future ahead if he stays consistent and works extra hard.”

Hamza De Viintage predicted big things:

“Future of Bafana Bafana."

Darryl Petersen was proud:

“Great moment in the history of the club and Emile, but it was inevitable that he would get a chance this season. This shouldn't tape over the poor performances the club has had under Mushin thus far.”

Lebohang Clinton Hlangani is a fan:

“This boy is talented.”

Kabelo Bolokang rates the player highly:

“That boy is way too good for his age. I think they should have promoted him two years ago, the heir of Themba Zwane.”

Emile Witbooi joins international talent agency

As reported by Briefly News, Cape Town City star Emile Witbooi has signed with Roc Nation Sports, a sports talent agency owned by American rapper Jay-Z

Witbooi joins an illustrious group of athletes worldwide signed to the agency and has previously attended trials at Premiership giants Chelsea FC.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News