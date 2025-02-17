Former Bafana Bafana star Thulani Serero has reportedly joined Cape Town City as a free agent after training with the club

Serero has been a free agent since leaving UAE-based side Khor Fakken and has played in Europe along with 41 appearances for Bafana Bafana during his career

Local football fans reacted on social media to say City might be making a mistake by signing the 34-year-old

Cape Town City has reportedly signed former Bafana Bafana star Thulani Serero as a free agent after he left Emirati-based side Khor Fakken.

Serero was seen training with the Citizens and will now bring valuable experience to the side filled with promising young players such as Jaedin Rhodes and Gabriel Amato.

Former Bafana Bafana star Thulani Serero has returned to the PSL after signing for Cape Town City. Image: Angel Martinez/FIFA and Matthew Ashton/AMA.

Source: Getty Images

After impressing City coaches, the 34-year-old has joined the club after spending 13 years playing in the Netherlands and the UAE.

Thulani Serero adds experience to the Cape Town City squad

Serero has joined City, according to the tweet below:

The midfielder previously played in the PSL for Ajax Cape Town, before earning a move to Ajax Amsterdam in 2011, while the player also played 41 matches for Bafana Bafana.

Following his release from Fakken, Serero was linked with a move back to Mzansi and was linked with several PSL clubs before signing with City.

City will hope Serero’s experience can help the side improve their results this season as they currently occupy eighth spot on the PSL log after six wins in 17 matches.

Watch Serero score against FC Barcelona while playing for Ajax Amsterdam in the video below:

Serero has reached the highest level of football

At the peak of his career, Serero represented Ajax in the UEFA Champions League and won three Eredivisie titles with the Dutch giants.

Recently hired coach Muhsin Ertugral will welcome Serero to the club while the 34-year-old has previously worked with club chairman John Comitis during their time at Ajax Cape Town.

City will be in league action on Tuesday, 18 February 2025, when they face Chippa United while they were knocked out of the Nedbank Cup in January during the round of 32.

Cape Town City coach Muhsin Ertugral has added Thulani Serero to his squad. Image: CapeTownCityFC.

Source: Twitter

Fans question Serero's signing

Local football fans reacted on social media to say City might have made a mistake by signing Serero as they feel the player is too old for the PSL.

Modise Modise noticed something:

“Cape Town City and SuperSport signs good players but they are struggling.”

Mondy ChampionofHope Leutlee is against the signing:

“Cape Town City nowadays sign anything.”

KM Mazeka KamaRadebe is not a fan:

“This player has been talking bad about the PSL, he is back in the PSL now that he was rejected by everyone abroad. He left SA as a good forward player and he came back to the PSL as a flop defensive midfielder. Can not forget when he rejected Bafana's call-up just because he wanted to play against Barcelona. He is finished, he has nothing to offer on the pitch anymore, and his tank is empty!”

Phehello Sepampuru will be watching Serero:

“Will see how he will progress, because most players coming back from overseas just don't catch fire.”

Ndabezitha'mkabayi Katlego Le Roux has doubts:

“Let us be honest; Serero became weak once they converted him to a defensive midfielder.”

NTJHEME GAUTENG noted Serero’s age:

“He's already 34 years old. He is at the right place; at the right time.”

Vazaya Moses Wa-team Benny asked a question:

“Important player. How old is he?”

Sexier than you shared more doubt about the player:

“Serero is a good player, but he's not good enough, that's why he's a free agent!”

Alex Dotye wanted another team to sign Serero:

“I was expecting Pirates to sign him, but it's fine.”

Bongizulu Thabo is happy:

“Welcome back cream.”

