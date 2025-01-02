Cape Town City welcomed Turkish coach Muhsin Ertugral back to the PSL by hiring him as their new technical director

Following the dismissal of coach Eric Tinkler, Ertugral will serve as the interim head coach of the side currently sitting 12th on the PSL log

Local football fans reacted on social media to say City might have made a mistake by bringing Ertugral back to the PSL

Turkish tactician Muhsin Ertugral is back in South Africa after being appointed as the new technical director at Cape Town City.

Ertugral joined his eighth different PSL club and will serve as the Citizens' interim coach after Eric Tinkler left the post at the end of 2024.

PSL veteran Muhsin Ertugral has joined Cape Town City as their new technical director and interim head coach.

Source: Getty Images

Following an influx of new faces at the club, City struggled to make an impression in the PSL and decided to part ways with Tinkler after they find themselves 12th on the long.

Cape Town City appoints PSL veteran

City announced Ertugral's appointment on their Twitter (X) profile:

According to a club statement, City are proud to welcome Ertugral to the club and hopes the Turkish tactician can maximize the potential of young talent such as Jaedin Rhodes.

The statement said:

"Cape Town City is delighted to announce the appointment of Muhsin Ertugral as Technical Director of the club. Muhsin will step in as head coach until the end of the current season, joining first-team coaches Diogo Peral and Lebogang Manyama."

Ertugral brings a wealth of experience after coaching in Turkey and the PSL with sides such as Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates, while his last Mzansi was in 2019 with Maritzburg United.

Tinkler left City at the end of December 2024, according to the tweet below:

City enters a new phase

Following Ertugral's appointment, City said they are looking to make more changes to the club as they enter a new phase of development.

The Cape Town side has a host of young talent, while new signings such as Amadou Soukouna, Fortune Makaringe and Haashim Domingo are yet to adapt to their new surroundings.

Fans say City made a mistake

Local football fans reacted on social media to say the club made a mistake by hiring Ertugral as they should have gone for a younger coach.

Benson Madalitso Pophiwa doubts City's decision:

"The team was looking for an angry man."

Mondli Makhunga predicts the worst:

"The beginning of the end of Cape Town City."

Pròf Blakkie Swart notes Ertugral’s first match:

"Yoh, and he begins by facing Kaizer Chiefs."

Sherlock Matlogedi Wa Bapela compliments City's management:

"John Comitis did some serious transfer market business."

Moses Moreroa wanted a different coach:

"How these teams recycle failed coaches is a bit weird. What's happening to those who understand coaching and tactics?"

Former Bafana Bafana coach finds a new home in the PSL

As Briefly News reported, former Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana coach Owen da Gama has been appointed the new head tactician at Magesi FC.

The Carling Knockout Cup champions unveiled Da Gama as their new coach after Clinton Larsen's shock exit in December 2024.

