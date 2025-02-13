The former Bafana Bafana midfielder, who last played competitive football in June 2024, is set to train with Cape Town City FC

With stints at top clubs like Ajax Amsterdam, Vitesse Arnhem, and Al Jazira FC, Serero brings extensive experience

While Serero is expected to train with Cape Town City, no official talks have been held about a permanent move yet

Thulani Serero during AFCON match between South Africa and Morocco at the Al Salam Stadium in Cairo, Egypt 2019. Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

A decade away from South Africa

According to The South African, former Bafana Bafana midfielder Thulani Serero is gearing up for a dramatic return to South African football, training with Cape Town City FC under interim coach Muhsin Ertugral.

The 34-year-old, who last played competitive football in June 2024, has been keeping fit and is now poised to re-enter the Premier Soccer League (PSL) after a decade abroad.

Serero's impressive European Career

Serero, who left South Africa in 2011 to pursue a career in Europe, has built an impressive resume playing for top clubs like Ajax Amsterdam, Vitesse Arnhem, and Al Jazira FC.

His return to the PSL would be a major boost for South African football, as he brings a wealth of experience and a decorated career, including four PSL individual awards.

Thulani Serero in action during FIFA Club World Cup 2021 2nd Round match between Al Hilal and Al Jazira at Mohammed Stadium on February 6, 2022 in Abu Dhabi Photo by Matthew Ashton

Source: Getty Images

Training with Cape Town City

GOAL South Africa dropped the video of Serero training below.

According to iDiski Times, Serero's return is not yet formalized, with no official talks about a deal with Cape Town City, but he is expected to train with the team in the coming days. The bond between Serero and Ertugral goes back to their time together at Ajax Cape Town, where the pair enjoyed significant success.

A Career of Milestones

Serero has amassed 450 club appearances, scoring 34 goals and providing 33 assists over the course of his career. Additionally, the midfielder has earned 43 international caps with Bafana Bafana, scoring twice.

His return to South Africa is expected to stir excitement among fans and players alike, especially considering his pedigree in both domestic and international football.

What’s Next for Serero?

Although no formal talks have taken place, Cape Town City’s interest in the former Ajax star signals a potential move to the club. However, the possibility of one of the PSL’s big three clubs making a late push for Serero’s services remains. With his experience and legacy, whichever club secures his signature will undoubtedly benefit from his presence both on and off the field.

On Facebook fans have reacted to these news with mixed reactions

Dee Watte on Facebook

I believe he's made enough money for himself and had a successful career. Looking at his age, I believe he can be a good addition to teams like Cape Town City, Supersport United, Amazulu and Stellies. They can be serious contenders for cups most of the time and such experienced players can help them without much pressure of expectations from supporters of bigger teams. He's at least 3 years past his major contract from SA big clubs

JT Prestige

This is the most dangerous player you will ever see in SA. No one can match Serero bro. He is magnificent

Perfectkay Dumist

Imagine Cream , Mokotjo, and Thabo Nodada in that Middlefield of the Citizens😭🔥🔥.

Landokuhle.

Once the player come back to South Africa from overseas..you must just know that player is finished..

