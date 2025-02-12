Sekhukhune United coach Lehlohonolo Seema’s job has been questioned after reports suggested the club has met with PSL veteran Eric Tinkler

Tinkler is unemployed after leaving Cape Town City and possibly replace Seema at the club currently fifth on the PSL log

Local fans voiced their frustration on social media saying Sekhukhune would be making a mistake in replacing Seema with Tinkler

Despite only joining the club at the start of the season, coach Lehlohonolo Seema could leave Sekhukhune United and be replaced by Eric Tinkler.

Tinker has reportedly met with Sekhukhune management and is available after leaving PSL rivals Cape Town City at the end of December 2024.

Sekhukhune United could replace head coach Lehlohonolo Seema with PSL veteran Eric Tinkler. Image: SekhukhuneFc and CapeTownCityFC/Twitter.

Source: Twitter

Seema is currently in his second stint as Sekhukhune, after returning to the club at the start of the current season following his dismissal at the end of the previous campaign.

Sekhukhune United could make a major coaching change

The Seema rumour was addressed in the tweet below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Source

https://www.snl24.com/soccerladuma/local/siyagobhoza/lehlohonolo-seema-remains-in-charge-at-sekhukhune-united-amid-eric-tinkler-reports-20250212?Labels=

According to a Soccer Laduma source, the club has no intention of firing Seema, while further reports suggest that former City coach Tinkler could join the technical team.

The source said:

“Seema remains the head coach and there are no plans to replace him. All is well with the coach and his technical team, who are supported by management to continue improving the team. I am not aware of any coaching changes that are planned.”

Sekhukhune drew 1-1 against SuperSport in their last match, according to their Twitter(X) profile:

Sekhukhune has a history of firing coaches

If Sekhukhune decides to hire Tinkler, the former City coach will be the third new face in the dugout in two seasons after Seema made a swift return to replace Peter Hybala.

This season, Sekhukhune has won seven out of 16 PSL matches and is fifth in the standings, 17 points defending champions and log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

Babina Noko has also qualified for the last 16 of the Nedbank Cup while they failed to make the group stages of the CAF Confederation Cup after losing to Angolan side Lunda Sol.

Sekhukhune United are fifth on the PSL log, 17 points behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. Image: SekhukhuneFc.

Source: Twitter

Fans voiced their frustrations

Local football fans voiced their frustrations on social media, saying Sekhukhune's management should stop interfering with Seema’s reign at the club.

Mzukisi Zuki is confused:

“The same Tinkler who was sacked by CTC because the team wasn't doing well?”

Roy J Davids backs Seema:

“Seema is a good coach.”

Baloyi Piet says made a suggestion:

“Sekhukhune management must please leave Seema alone.”

Noah Mashingaidze says Sekhukhune would be making a mistake:

“Look what he did at Capetown City? If they want that guy, then they are not serious.”

Blessing Thabethe is frustrated with Sekhukhune:

“They always undermining Seema at Sekhukhune, but he is doing a decent job. Even last time they fired him and hired that Hyballa guy.”

Sekhukhune United player faces an uncertain future

As reported by Briefly News, Shaune Mogaila’s career is in jeopardy after he was barred from training at Sekhukhune United due to his ongoing court case.

Mogaila is facing charges of culpable homicide after being involved in a tragic car accident in October 2024, that sadly caused the death of a young child.

Source: Briefly News