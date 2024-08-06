PSL club Sekhukhune United are facing losing new coach Peter Hybala before the new season starts in a few weeks

Hybala is yet to make his professional debut as the coach of the PSL club, but he could leave after a reported falling out with management

Local football fans voiced their frustrations as the PSL faces its third coaching exit before the season starts

The PSL could face losing its third coaching exit after Sekhukhune United's new coach, Peter Hybala, left weeks after joining the side.

According to reports, former coach Lehlohonolo Seema might return to Sekhukhune, but a Briefly News source said the club wants to keep Hybala.

Peter Hybala might leave Sekhukhune United after only a few weeks at the club. Image: SekhukhuneFc.

German coach Hybala has yet to debut after recently arriving in Limpopo, but reports suggest he is unhappy at the club.

Sekhukhune United might rehire Lehlohonolo Seema

Seema might be heading back to Sekhukhune, according to the tweet below:

While reports suggest Seema might return to the club, a Sekhukhune United source told Briefly News that talks are ongoing to keep Hybala.

The source said:

"Behind the scenes, there are talks that the new coach is unhappy, but the feeling is that things will be sorted out, and he will stay. I cannot deny that he might leave and that Seema will come back because it is up to the management, who was excited by Hybala's arrival."

Fans are frustrated

Local football fans voiced their frustration on social media as the PSL faces the third coaching departure after Marumo Gallants fired Dylan Kerr and Vusumuzi Vilakazi left Richard's Bay FC.

Frans Noge is frustrated:

"Seema needs to reject this move; these teams treat our coaches like trash."

Tsepedi De Monyokanist says something must be done:

"The PSL needs laws, we are tired."

Maemu Mamatho Michael is in disbelief:

"Three coaches gone before the league even starts. The PSL is a joke."

Benefit Phupha Twala sees the funny side:

"Who needs telenovelas when we have the PSL?"

Keitar RJ asked a question:

"What's going on in the PSL this season?"

