After less than a month at the club, coach Dylan Kerr has parted ways with new PSL side Marumo Gallants

The coach left the club after reportedly growing frustrated by being left out of important decisions ahead of next season

Local football fans shared their shock on social media, while others felt Kerr was right to leave so early

Dylan Kerr has ended his second stint at Marumo Gallants less than a month after joining the club. Image: Marumogallants.

Marumo Gallants' coach, Dylan Kerr, has left the club less than a month after starting his second stint with the new PSL side.

Despite being recently announced as the new head coach for Gallants, Kerr has reportedly grown frustrated by being left out of important decisions, which led to him leaving the club.

Dylan Kerr was unhappy at Marumo Gallants

Kerr has left Gallants, according to the tweet below:

Gallants, who will play in the PSL after they purchased Moroka Swallows' top-flight status, will have to find a new coach a few days before the new season starts.

According to reports, Kerr was unhappy about certain decisions made at the club and felt that his input was not valid, leading to his shock departure.

Fans are shocked

Local football fans showed their surprise on social media after Kerr became the first casualty of the new season, even though the new campaign is yet to start.

Senzo Inno Mgoduka guessed the reason why Kerr left:

"Maybe management is interfering too much with his job; that's the only way to make the coach leave suddenly. Unless he has some family crisis to attend to."

Letlhogonolo Mose is shocked:

"Wow, such extraordinary movements and the season hasn't even begun."

Siyabonga Charles named his replacement:

“I pray they hire Dan Malesela.”

Bobby Haraseb is surprised:

"He was appointed yesterday."

Masivuye Sbaja Mbiko predicts the worst:

"Marumo Galants will be relegated before the season resumes."

Themba Gaduka is amazed:

"Three-year contract turns into three weeks, South Africa, my beloved country."

Maprido Prince Manaka is disappointed:

"A mockery made out of our football."

Bandile Paulinho Bendie Tello praised Kerr:

"Values!!!! Big up, coach, and good luck for the future."

MG Mahlaba said Kerr got a better offer:

"He got a better job opportunity elsewhere."

Michael Mikel Sebola said Kerr was right to leave:

"Too much interference there. Coaches won't survive."

