After purchasing their PSL status, Marumo Gallants FC have announced their home stadium and the appointment of Dylan Kerr as their new head coach

The club earned their place in next season’s PSL by purchasing the league status of cash-strapped Moroka Swallows

Fans took to social media to say the club should have chosen a better name while they welcomed Kerr to the PSL

Marumo Gallants have appointed Dylan Kerr as their new coach.

Source: Twitter

Following the purchase of their PSL status for next season, Marumo Gallants FC confirmed the appointment of Dylan Kerr as their head coach.

The new PSL club, who's purchase of Moroka Swallows’ league status was approved, also confirmed they will play their home games at the Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium in Bloemfontein.

Marumo Gallants FC will play in the PSL

Gallants confirmed their changes on their Twitter (X) profile:

A club statement via Twitter (X) said the club would host bigger matches at the Free State Stadium while retaining Swallows stars such as Gabidinho Mhango.

The statement read:

“A warm welcome has been extended to incoming coach Dylan Kerr. The club confirmed that players for the season will include retained Swallows players with contracts that are still valid. Some players from the Gallants’ National First Division were negotiated to join the Gallants’ top flight side.”

Fans want a new name

Local football fans said on social media that they want a different name for the club, and they are pleased to see coach Kerr back in the PSL after stints at Swallows and Baroka FC.

Tiisetso Michelle Damane has a request:

“From a top Marumo fan, when the team departs, can we see the players for the last time and wish them well, including the coach?”

Lorato Nusie welcomed Kerr to the side:

“Congratulations, coach.”

WalterNibe wants fan participation:

“Give the people of Free State a platform to come up with a brand new name and slogan.”

Siya_Mkhize02 says the side missed an opportunity:

“Had you called this team, Bloemfontein Gallants, you would have gotten huge support.”

Bruno_mahrez01 wants new players:

“Sign players.”

Magesi FC earn promotion to the PSL

As Briefly News reported, Magesi FC earned its place in the PSL by winning the National First Division title.

The side, coached by Clive Larsen, will play in the PSL for the first time while they will be joined by Marumo Gallants FC, who purchased Moroka Swallows’ PSL status.

