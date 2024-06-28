Marumo Gallants will play their matches in Bloemfontein after the PSL approved the purchase of Morkoa Swallows' PSL status

The NFD club confirmed the purchase on Thursday, 27 June 2024, and also stated the club will host their matches at the Free State Stadium

Local netizens took to social media to welcome Gallants to Bloemfontein, while others said clubs should not be allowed to buy their way into the PSL

NFD side Marumo Gallants can safely call themselves a PSL side after local football bosses approved their purchase of Moroka Swallows' PSL status.

The PSL approved the purchase on Thursday, 27 June 2024, and Gallants confirmed the new team will play their home matches in Bloemfontein.

Marumo Gallants is a PSL side

Fans celebrated Gallants PSL return in the video below:

According to iDisiki Times, a Gallants club statement confirmed their move to Bloemfontein and said they would join last season's NFD champions, Magesi FC, in the PSL.

The statement read:

"Gallants will take over Swallows with immediate effect. The club also confirms that home games for the upcoming season will be played in Bloemfontein, Free State. Gallants will provide more details of plans once staff, technical teams and players have been addressed."

Bloemfontein fans are excited

Football fans in Bloemfontein took to social media to show their excitement about having PSL football back in the city, while others said the PSL must stop clubs from buying their way into the league.

Ntate Matlhaku Wa-Motswana predicts the worst:

"Imagine buying status for you to be relegated next season."

Sweetness Prince Seikaneng is grateful:

"Thank you, Marumo Gallants, for bringing the games to Bloemfontein. You will never regret that decision.

Dikonketso Kenny Mkhondo backed Gallants:

"Congratulations."

Lonwabo Nwabs LZ says the sale must not be allowed:

" This thing of buying your way up is nonsense."

Sweetness Prince Seikaneng is happy:

"We are happy in Bloemfontein."

Richards Bay keep their spot in the PSL

As Briefly News reported, Richards Bay has kept its place in the top flight after beating Baroka and Tuks in the PSL playoffs.

The side that finished 15th in the PSL last season was unbeaten in the three-team tournament with two wins and two draws.

.

