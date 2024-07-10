Striker Gabadinho Mhango will remain at Marumo Gallants FC, according to club president Abram Sello

The Gallants boss confirmed the player still has a contract with the club who will play in the PSL after buying the league status of Moroka Swallows

Local football fans praised the Malawian striker via social media and said any club would be happy to have him in their squad

Malawian striker, Gabadinho Mhango, will be the preferred striker at new PSL club Marumo Gallants FC next season, according to club president Abram Sello.

The 31-year-old's future at the club was in doubt after Gallants purchased the PSL status from cash-strapped Moroka Swallows.

Abram Sello said Gabadinho Mhango has a future at Gallants

According to Soccer Laduma, Sello said Mhango has a contract with the club that confirmed they will relocate to Bloemfontein after their PSL status was approved.

Sello said:

"He is going to be with us until further notice. It's a democratic system, and we will take it as it comes, but for now, he is our player, and he is number one on our striker list."

Fans praise Mhango

Local football fans took to social media, saying Mhango is a quality striker who can fire the new PSL side to success.

MacDonald Machilinga said Mhango is staying:

"Back to Free State province."

Rio Da'Riaaz wished Mhango well:

"All the best."

Tshepo Benyu does not rate Mhango:

"Mhango is now short and fat."

Isaac Ridson Chipatala is a fan of Mhango:

"Great player, whether you like him or not."

Henry Daudi rates Mhango:

"Gaba is a goal-scoring machine. Every club would wish to have him in their squad hence, we wish him all the best."

Marumo Gallants appointed Dylan Kerr as their new coach

As Briefly News reported, Marumo Gallants FC have brought back coach Dylan Kerr ahead of their return to the PSL next season.

Gallants will play in Mzansi's top flight next season after purchasing the league status of cash-strapped Moroka Swallows in June 2024.

