Soweto giants Orlando Pirates have entered the race for highly-rated Cape Town City Jaedin Rhodes

The 21-year-old star scored eight goals last season and has attracted interest from Pirates and PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns

Local football fans reacted on social media to back the move to Pirates while others felt Sundowns would win the race for the City playmaker

Cape Town City star Jaedin Rhodes has attracted interest from Orlando Pirates who could make a move for the 21-year-old ahead of the 2025/2026 season.

Rhodes was reportedly a January target for Pirates after impressive displays for the Cape Town side currently eighth in the PSL.

Cape Town City star Jaedin Rhodes is a target for Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns.

Source: Instagram

Pirates are not the only PSL giant interested in Rhodes as Mamelodi Sundowns have also reportedly been scouting the playmaker.

Jaedin Rhodes is a target for Orlando Pirates

Rhodes and fellow PSL youngsters graced the cover of GQ, according to the tweet below:

According to a Briefly News source at Pirates, the club has been paying close attention to Rhodes, while former Bafana Bafana star Thulani Serero has been training with City.

The source said:

“He is one of the players that Pirates scouted during the January transfer but of course that deal did not happen so we will see at the end of the season when they will have more time to assess the situation. Jaedin is one of the country's top talents and could fit in well with the Pirates set-up, so something could happen but only time will tell.”

Pirates confirmed their victory over Baroka on their Twitter (X) account:

Pirates aim to strengthen their squad

During the January transfer window, Pirates failed to bring in new faces, while they are currently suffering from an injury crisis.

While the side has several players unavailable the Soweto giants still managed to cruise into the Nedbank Cup quarterfinals after beating Baroka FC 3-1 on Saturday, 15 February 2025.

Striker Thsegofatso Mabasa scored a hattrick as Pirates cruised into the quarterfinals while City were eliminated in the round of 32 after losing 2-0 to Sekhukhune United.

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has identified several new players for the Soweto giants.

Source: Twitter

Fans back Pirates’ interest in Rhodes

Local football fans backed Pirates’ interest in Rhodes while others felt Sundowns would win the race for the highly-talented City star.

Bhayilomzi Mabel'entlanzi Tshisa Mhlonyane made a prediction:

“Sundowns will buy him for R40 million and loan him to Sekhukhune.”

Mosesenyane Manganyes says Rhodes will fit in at Pirates:

“A perfect fit for our system of play.”

Awande Waka Xaba wants a different player:

“They should go for Titus; not this one.”

Copy Matalaza hopes for the best:

“All the best for Pirates.”

Shaz Wa Thuto is a fan:

“He is very good.”

Orlando Pirates star’s future is uncertain

As reported by Briefly News, Orlando Pirates midfielder Miguel Timm’s future at the club could be in danger as he nears the end of his current contract.

Timm signed a new one-year deal at the Soweto giants at the start of the season but has failed to make a single appearance in the PSL this season.

