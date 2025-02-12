Midfielder Miguel Timm faces uncertainty over his future at Soweto giants Orlando Pirates after limited appearances this season

Timm is yet to play in the PSL this season with his only appearance in the the CAF Champions League while his contract expires at the end of the season

Pirates fans reacted on social media to say the player still has time to impress this season, while others felt he was too good to be sitting on Pirates’ bench and should leave

Veteran Orlando Pirates midfielder Miguel Timm’s future at the club is up in the air as he struggles to come off the bench this season.

The 33-year-old Bucs star has only appeared in the CAF Champions League this season while struggling with injuries and falling behind Makhehlene Makhaula in the club’s pecking order.

Orlando Pirates midfielder Miguel Timm has struggled with injuries and form this season. Image: Meegzo.

Source: Instagram

In June 2024, Timm signed a new one-year deal with the option of an extra year but due to his limited appearances this season, the midfielder might leave the Soweto giants.

Orlando Pirates have a decision to make over Miguel Timm’s future

Pirates consider Timm's future, according to the tweet below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

According to a Briefly News source at Pirates, the club are yet to make a decision about Timm's future, while the player might get a chance due to the club’s growing injury list.

The source said:

“Timm recently signed a new deal and the club has the option to extend but a decision must still be made. Of course, he is frustrated with sitting on the bench but he is a true professional who is still committed to the team, while there have been some injury issues. There are still many games to play this season and we all know that injuries are part of the game, so things could change very quickly for Miguel.”

Pirates wished Timm a happy birthday on Friday, 31 January 2025, on their Twitter (X) profile:

Jose Riveiro has not used Timm this season

Last season, Timm played a vital role for Pirates, but during the current campaign coach Jose Riveiro has left the player on the bench.

Riveiro has preferred Makhaula as his anchor man this season and the 35-year-old has repaid that faith by scoring a winning goal in the 13 PSL matches he has played.

Timm has time to regroup as Pirates continue to chase Mamelodi Sundowns in the PSL while they have qualified for the latter stages of the CAF Champions League and Nedbank Cup.

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has preferred Makhehlene Makhaula as his first-choice defensive midfielder. Image: orlandopirates.

Source: Twitter

Fans back Timm

Bucs supporters reacted on social media to say Timm is too good for Pirates’ bench and he will get a chance to shine.

De Crow feels for Timm:

“Injuries are his downfall this season.”

MDu Mkhize said Timm would have helped against Sundowns:

“Coach failed to master the Sundowns game, he was supposed to bring Timm and Makhaula in that game, maybe things were gonna be better.”

TG Cbãlcõõl is not a fan of Timm:

“This one failed to embrace the love he received from fans. He always makes extra touches waiting for supporters to chant his name.”

Mbi Skway Aviwe made a suggestion:

“They must just release him; he is being wasted, even though he is good.”

Sonny Moraks is hopeful:

“He will get a run. The second round of the season hasn't even started.”

Soweto rivals go head-to-head for top-performing striker

As reported by Briefly News, Soweto rivals Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs are both interested in Hungry Lions striker Muzomuhle Khanyi.

Khanyi is the current top scorer in the NFD with 14 goals and has attracted interest from both Pirates and Chiefs.

Source: Briefly News