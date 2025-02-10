Kaizer Chiefs football manager Bobby Motaung has backed coach Nasreddine Nabi, saying the coach is on the right track

Chiefs are currently fifth on the PSL log after seven wins in 17 matches while they are still in the running for the Nedbank Cup

Local football fans reacted on social media to say Chiefs are out of the title race but still have something to play for this season

Bobby Motaung, Kaizer Chiefs’ football manager, has backed coach Nasreddine Nabi to be a success at the Soweto giants.

After 17 matches, Chiefs are fifth on the log after seven wins, and Motaung said the club still has a lot to play for this season.

Kaizer Chiefs executive Bobby Motaung has backed coach Nasreddine Nabi. Image: KaizerChiefs.

On Friday, 7 February 2025, Chiefs achieved a season double over PSL rivals Stellenbosch FC after beating the Winelands side 1-0, through a goal from new signing Glody Lilepo.

Bobby Motaung is excited for the Kaizer Chiefs’ future

Motaung speaks about Nabi in the tweet below:

According to KickOff, Motaung said the club are on the right track and has backed their new signings to make an impact at the club.

Motaung said:

“It’s a journey, we are not there yet, but we are cooking. It is a process and a journey; give it patience and time. Building a winning team is not an overnight success and the league is not over yet. It’s early days but the reason we signed them [new signings] is because they are the quality that we wanted. Their experience and quality can help the young boys in the team.”

Lilepo won the Man-of-the-Match award in their last match, according to the tweet below:

Chiefs are cooking under Nabi

Following Nabi’s arrival at the start of the season, Chiefs have added several new faces to their squad as the Soweto giants aim to end their decade-long trophy drought.

One of the January signings, Thabo Cele said he is living his dream by joining the Soweto giants while fellow new arrival Glody Lilepo has produced a man-of-the-match performance.

Nabi’s impact at Chiefs has not only caught the attention of Motaung but also the Tunisian national team who reportedly offered the former FAR Rabat coach a job.

New Kaizer Chiefs star Glody Lilepo scored the winning goal against Stellenbosch FC. Image: KaizerChiefs.

Fans say Chiefs still have something to fight for

Football fans reacted on social media, by saying Chiefs might be out of the PSL title race but can still achieve a high finish at the end of the 2024/2025 season

Gatsheni Mandla Brighton says Chiefs are dreaming:

“If we as Pirates in second position and nine points behind Sundowns with a game in hand have been told it's over and that the league is gone then how on Earth are Chiefs in the title race?”

Christian S Mkhize is not a fan:

“Anything said by this guy in football matters cannot be taken seriously.”

Darlington Maila said Motaung is putting pressure on Nabi:

“Let's be realistic here. Yes, the league is not over yet but Kaizer Chiefs are not title contenders. Mr Bobby needs to chill a bit; he is putting pressure on Nabi unnecessarily.”

JP Madira backs Motaung’s word:

“We will fight till the end.”

Bibie Bertha Msimang backs Chiefs to finish high:

“He can fight for number three to play CAF.”

Arthur Zwane backs Kaizer Chiefs’ revival

As reported by Briefly News, AmaZulu FC co-coach Arthur Zwane has backed Nasreddine Nabi to make an impact at Kaizer Chiefs.

Zwane, a former Chiefs coach, said he has been impressed by Nabi’s impact at the club he joined at the start of the 2024/2025 season and is currently fifth on the PSL log.

