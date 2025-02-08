Tunisian tactician Nasreddine Nabi has turned down a top coaching job to remain at Kaizer Chiefs this season

The former AS FAR Rabat guided the Glamour Boys to fourth on the Premier Soccer League table after their 1-0 win over Stellenbosch FC on Friday

Netizens have shared their thoughts on Nabi's decision to reject the top job for his current position at Amakhosi

Kaizer Chiefs manager Nasreddine Nabi has confirmed that he has rejected a top national team coaching role to remain at the Premier Soccer League giants this season.

The Tunisian gaffer signed for the Soweto giants in the summer and has been working on getting them back to the top, and led them to a back-to-back win over Stellenbosch FC in the Betway Premiership this season.

January signing Glody Lilepo scored the only goal of the match as the Glamour Boys secured all three points at the Athlone Stadium on Friday evening.

Nasreddine Nabi rejects a top coaching job to remain at Kaizer Chiefs this season. Photo: @KaizerChiefs.

Source: Twitter

Nabi rejects Tunisia national team job

According to iDiskiTimes, Nabi is said to have chosen to stay at Kaizer Chiefs after turning down the opportunity to coach his country, Tunisia.

The Carthage Eagles approached the Soweto giants coach for him to take up the vacant coaching role ahead of the World Cup qualifiers and also the forthcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, which will be held in Morocco in December.

The former AS FAR Rabat coach, in an interview with journalists after Kaizer Chiefs's win over the Stellies, confirmed he rejected a chance to coach Tunisia as he's invested in staying at Naturena and seeing out the project he started.

"I’d like to say thank you to Dr. Kaizer Motaung, to Kaizer Jr., Bobby Motaung, and the entire management," the Tunisian gaffer said.

"I have been offered an opportunity to go coach my country, and we have sat together, and we have decided that I’m going to pass this big opportunity to coach my country. But as well, it’s an honour to be here, and I say thank you to everyone from the management."

Reactions as Nabi turned down Tunisia job

GiftCecil said:

"We won’t be shaken by plastic fans lana we here to fulfil our project we are people of Taliban ball✌️🔥"

Bongani wrote:

"Kaizer Chiefs is a big club. Don’t let our trophy drought fool you. Big big club."

loyiso peter commented:

"This is a very good coach kaizer chiefs have never looked so sharp in a while and loosing him would be a heartbreak to true fans. We might not be perfect currently but we are getting there and clubs will be shaken by our famous badge in 2026/27 campaign 😉"

Mo Madibi reacted:

"Coaching a national team is like a part time job. There are coaches that needs to be in action every week. The likes of Pep, Arteta and many more that keeps football active on a daily bases. National teams should be coached by the ages of Brooks not young coaches."

uNjandini shared:

"I'm a Pirates fan...but I honestly think Nabi will compete by next season...hence he is willing to stay and prove a point."

Change Yakahina responded:

"He knows his cv has been tainted by coaching the dusty trophy cabinet team, and now his trying to solve it,but Chippa United will end this dream nicely next week and confirm another trophyless season."

