Kaizer Chiefs manager Nasreddine Nabi has explained why he's happy despite his team's loss to Orlando Pirates in the highly contested Soweto derby in the Betway Premiership this weekend.

The Glamour Boys held off the Buccaneers in 90 minutes of play, and when they thought the match would end goalless, the Sea Robbers were awarded a penalty in the added time.

Bafana Bafana midfielder Patrick Maswanganyi converted the penalty to give Jose Riveiro's side the deserved win over Amakhosi.

Nabi states why he's happy after Soweto derby loss

According to Afrik-Foot, Nabi pointed out some of the things that made him happy despite Kaizer Chiefs' defeat against Pirates at the FNB Stadium.

The Tunisian tactician is glad that Amakhosi have shown signs of progress in this campaign compared to last season.

“I love the team’s progress, the mentality has changed compared with last season. Kaizer Chiefs will come back, there were a lot of positives that we picked today [against Orlando Pirates],” the former Young Africans coach said.

“It’s true, the performance was somehow good because the players are slowly coming to where we want them to be. Their mentality has totally changed.”

