Former Kaizer Chiefs Star Against Ref’s Decision to Award Pirates a Penalty

Former Kaizer Chiefs star Junior Khanye has commented on the penalty incident that gave Orlando Pirates the win in the first Soweto derby in the Premier Soccer League this season.

The Buccaneers were awarded a late penalty in the match which was duly converted by Bafana Bafana star Patrick Maswanganyi to seal all three points at the FNB Stadium.

The Sea Robbers retain their second place on the log, with Mamelodi Sundowns maintaining the top spot, while Kaizer Chiefs remain fifth on the log.

Khanye speaks on Pirates' penalty incident

Pirates were awarded a penalty very late in the match after Njabulo Blom pulled Relebohile Mofokeng in the box, which resulted in the South African international losing balance and failing to convert his chance.

The centre referee pointed to the spot, and the decision caused an uproar among Kaizer Chiefs players on the pitch and their fans.

CHECK OUT: Register for a FREE copywriting portfolio webinar. Earn more in 2025.

In an interview on iDiskiTV, Khanye shared his honest opinion about the incident claiming the decision was debatable and he wouldn't have given it if he was the referee.

“Let me clarify it better, the penalty given to Pirates is questionable, one referee would have given it, another would have not, but me as, Junior, I wouldn’t have given it,” the former Kaizer Chiefs winger said.

“But truly talking ahead of this match I was convinced that Pirates were going to win. That’s why I don’t have an issue when they have won the tie because they were a better team in terms of play compared to Kaizer Chiefs."

The former South African international also claimed that the Sea Robbers didn't play to their best against Kaizer Chiefs despite winning the match.

“Even the goalscoring chances they got were better compared to Kaizer Chiefs. But I think they didn’t play to their strength today that’s the reason why you can feel the penalty was not supposed to be there," he added.

“I mean they shouldn’t have scored in that fashion but because of the quality Pirates has, the penalty stood.”

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News