A transfer target for Kaizer Chiefs has seen commenting on Nasreddine Nabi's post-match message to Amakhosi fans after the club's unfortunate loss to Orlando Pirates in the Soweto derby over the weekend.

The Tunisian tactician was left heartbroken by a late penalty from Patrick Maswanganyi after a wonderful performance from his team at the FNB Stadium.

The Buccaneers secured all three points, but there were positive signs that the Glamour Boys are getting back to their best, with Nabi also pointing out some of the things that made him happy in the match.

Kaizer Chiefs signed three players (Thabo Cele, Glody Lilepo, and Tashreeq Morri) before the Soweto derby, with two of them featuring in the match as substitutes.

Chiefs target reacts to Nabi's message to Amakhosi fans

Nabi took to his official Instagram page to send a message to Kaizer Chiefs supporters after the disappointing loss against their bitter rivals at the FNB Stadium.

The former AS FAR Rabat coach thanked the fans for their support and belief in the team, and promise them that the club will rise again.

“Amakhosi faithful, your passion fuels us. A tough one yesterday, the result stings, but we see the progress, the strides we’re making. The journey is long, but we’re on the right path. Thank you for your unwavering belief, and thanks to management for their continued support. We will rise again,” the Tunisian mentor captioned a picture of him applauding Kaizer Chiefs fans.

In the comment section, Fiston Mayele, who is a transfer target for Kaizer Chiefs, was part of the first people to reply to the Tunsian coach's message to the fans.

The Congolese striker played under Nabi at Tanzanian giants Young Africans before move to the Egyptian league side Pyramids FC.

The striker wrote his reply in French “Profesa le Meilleur arrive InshAllah.” His words directly translate: “Professor, the best is yet to come, InshAllah [If Allah wills].

The former AS FAR Rabat manager followed suit by replying to the striker in the comment section with “InshAllah mon fils, merci mon grand”. [InshAllah, thank you, my great son].

Reactions as Mayele comments on Nabi's post-match message

niwdalg_ said:

"He's coming to Naturena next season."

Jyd_mp wrote:

"This project is going to attract the very best in the continent. Watch and learn."

Mis-Maada reacted:

"Let him come to chiefs and PSL teams will continue to cook chips with the stats..LWLLWLWL."

puleng mathibela commented:

"Winter signing taking shape🤞🏾🙌🏾👌🏾."

Nkuna_tha6th shared:

"Not going to torture myself, I'll take it as a mere reaction and embrace what we have (Ranga) 💀."

