Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs could make a move for Mamelodi Sundowns defender Terrence Mashego at the end of the season

The player was a reported target for the Soweto giants during the January transfer window but the Soweto giants opted for other deals

Local football fans reacted on social media to say Sundowns should consider the deal as they feel Mashego does not belong at the PSL champions

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Kaizer Chiefs have reportedly set their sights on Mamelodi Sundowns defender Terrence Mashego who will be a free agent at the end of the 2024/2025 season.

The Soweto giants reportedly showed interest in the player during the January transfer window and could make another move for the left-back after June 2025.

Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs are interested in Mamelodi Sundowns star Terrence Mashego. Image: mashego_14.

Source: Instagram

During the January transfer window, Chiefs added new faces by signing Tashreeq Morris, Thabo Cele and Glody Lilepo.

Kaizer Chiefs wants Terrence Mashego

Chiefs show interest in Mashego, according to the tweet below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

According to a Briefly News source at Chiefs, the club is determined to sign Mashego as they feel the 28-year-old is the ideal left-back for coach Nasreddine Nabi.

The source said:

“Chiefs are interested in him [Mashego] but they felt it was not a priority in the January transfer market. The player’s contract at Sundowns expires at the end of the season so it makes sense for the club to make their approach then. He is a player that the club feels will adapt quickly and he is the type of player that the coach wants in the team.”

Chiefs announced the arrival of Lilepo on their Twitter (X) profile:

Chiefs add new faces to their squad

While Chiefs missed out on Mashego, the club added new players to their squad who trained with the squad ahead of their Soweto derby defeat on Saturday, 1 February 2025.

Following their 1-0 derby defeat, Chiefs will be in action again on Tuesday, 4 February, against AmaZulu and will face Stellenbosch FC on Friday, 7 February.

Sundowns could be willing to offload Mashego in the off-season after the club bulked up their defence in the January window by signing Keanu Cupido and Lucas Suarez.

Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs are already making plans for the transfer window at the end of season. Image: KaizerChiefs.

Source: Twitter

Fans back Chiefs' pursuit of Mashego

Local football fans reacted on social media to say Chiefs should pursuit Mashego, who they feel is not good enought to play for Sundowns.

Kabo K-Love La'rose Maoloka is not a fan:

“After we sign that useless defender they will sign Basadien.”

Sandile Bhodlinyma Bulwana says Sundowns must sell the player:

“Sundowns please don't let that opportunity pass again. Give them Mashego for free and Lebusa as a gift.”

Mbongeni Kennie Canco says Chiefs have enough defenders:

“Enough about defenders.”

Mxolisi Ngongoma says a deal could happen:

“As long as there's an option, Downs will let him leave.”

Mxolisi Ngongoma backs the move:

“That would be fine. Mashego is a top defender.”

Former PSL referee defends controversial Soweto derby penalty

As reported by Briefly News, former PSL referee Errol Sweeney said match official Masixole Bambiso was right to award a controversial penalty in the Soweto derby.

During the derby, Bambiso awarded a late penalty to Orlando Pirates, which Patrick Maswanganyi converted to earn the Bucs three points.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News