Kaizer Chiefs Complete Season Double Over Stellenbosch As New Signing Impresses
Kaizer Chiefs are back to winning ways in the Betway Premiership as they complete a season double over Stellenbosch FC at the Athlone Stadium on Friday evening.
The Glamour Boys new signing Glody Lilepo scored the only goal of the game to end their current bad run in the league.
Amakhosi won the first leg of the tie courtesy of Wandile Duba's double, and have now made it six points against the Stellies this campaign.
Kaizer Chiefs defeat Stellenbosch
Kaizer Chiefs started the game on a good note, and their good performance very early in the match was rewarded with a goal.
Winter signing Lilepo scored in the opening four minutes of play after heading the ball past Sage Stephens.
More to follow...
Source: Briefly News
Raphael Abiola (sports editor) Raphael Abiola is a Nigerian Sports Journalist with over seven years of experience. He obtained a B.Tech degree in Computer Science from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, in 2015. Raphael previously worked as a football editor at Stakegains (2016-2018) and a content editor with Opera News Nigeria (2018-2023). Raphael then worked as an Editor for the Local Desk at Sports Brief (2023-2024). Reach him via email at raphael.abiola@sportsbrief.com.