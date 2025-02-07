A doctor-in-the-making left South Africans impressed with his charismatic rhyme schemes and smooth rhythm

The multi-talented gent bragged about his APS scores and studies in his lyrics without missing a beat

Netizens applauded his skills with some wishing he could release the song, while others noted that he could pursue a music career

A talented med student stunned SA with his musical talents, and folks wanted a song from him. images: @simamkeletalatala/ TikTok, Jose Carlos Cerdeno Martinez

Source: Getty Images

A med student left South Africans stunned with his lyrical capabilities. The up-and-coming clinical professional laid some rhymes over a bouncy beat, causing Mzansi's netizens to be fixated on them.

A multi-talented gent

In a clip uploaded on TikTok, the doctor-in-the-making, who goes by the name @simamkeletalatala, uploaded it on the platform can be seen concentrating on his lyrical exercise. He proceeds to rhyme about his APS scores and that he's on another level. He then raps about being a doctor.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

A nation of talent

South Africa is no stranger to talent. The country is teeming with gifted individuals who can make people dance, laugh and cry from their impressive talent. The nation's very own Tyla has made waves across the globe, bringing Mzansi's musical gifts worldwide.

Various videos of the young medical student showcasing his talent can be found on his TikTok, Images: @simamkeletalatala/ TikTok

Source: TikTok

South Africans praised the young man for his talents, while some even encouraged him to drop out to start a rap career. Read the comments below:

@ReveyKhubayi<3 commented:

"How many times did you listen to this, Me: Yes."

@FEMALE DON🍒 said:

"😂😂Yeka i Medicine we'll support you."

@Lungisani Qonda asked:

"Why is this song politely offensive 😂😂😂"

@Thatogatsi mentioned:

"Bathong wena 😫😭 the studio is calling you. You can multitask mos? 🔥"

@M🎀! commented:

"Release it before of the end of the day 🔥!!!"

@magp:ov suggested:

"Medicine first and then go with the music, your stage name will be i'dokotela Yama piano😭🙆🏽‍♂️🔥"

@Rethabile_Satekge👑🇿🇦:

"Just drop out 😭😭😭"

More student news

Briefly News previously reported that one student shared the view of her accommodation in Soshanguve, only for it to be met with laughter.

previously reported that one student shared the view of her accommodation in Soshanguve, only for it to be met with laughter. A student's emotional video about being unable to afford residence accommodation has sparked conversations about the financial challenges facing South African students.

A young South African student’s move to university res has caught people’s attention for its extra-luxurious touch.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News