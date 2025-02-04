Kaizer Chiefs coach praised his new signings after their 2-2 draw with AmaZulu FC on Tuesday, 4 February 2025

Nabi started Tashreeq Morris, Glody Lilepo and Thabo Cele, who all joined the side in the January transfer window

Local football fans reacted on social media to question Nabi’s credentials as they felt the Tunisian coach made mistakes with his tactics

Tunisian coach Nasreddine Nabi has backed Tashreeq Morris, Thabo Cele and Glody Lilepo to make a massive impact at the Soweto giants after joining the club in January 2025.

All three players started in Chiefs’ 2-2 draw against AmaZulu FC on Tuesday, 4 February 2025, with Morris and Lilepo forcing two own goals in the match.

Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi praised Amakhosi's new signings during their 2-2 draw against AmaZulu FC. Image: Phill Magakoe/AFP and KaizerChiefs/Twitter.

Source: UGC

Nabi defended the players after the draw which saw Chiefs fail to capitalise on several chances while AmaZulu goalkeeper Richard Ofori had a game to forget after making costly mistakes.

Nasreddine Nabi backs new signings

Nabi speaks about the new signings in the tweet below:

According to KickOff, Nabi praised the new signings while Morris was given his debut for Amakhosi after leaving PSL rivals SuperSport United.

Nabi said:

“Tashreeq, Lilepo and Thabo Cele’s proof is in the two goals we scored. One on Tashreeq and the second on Lilepo. Even though Thabo Cele got a little bit tired, he brought a lot of fluidity in midfield, and a lot of smartness too. Unfortunately, Lilepo, Tashreeq and Cele were a little bit tired in the second half and we felt if they had more preparation, they could have helped more. But we feel that the three signings are very good and they are going to help the team a lot.”

Chiefs confirmed the draw on their Twitter (X) profile:

Chiefs added new faces to their squad

During the January window, Chiefs signed the three players, while they also showed an interest in Mamelodi Sundowns defender Terrence Mashego.

Following the 2-2 draw, Chiefs are still fifth on the PSL log while AmaZulu are seventh, two points behind the Soweto giants.

Amakhosi will be in action again on Friday, 7 February, when they face Stellenbosch FC while AmaZulu has a match against Marumo Gallants on the same day.

Kaizer Chiefs welcomed their new signings during training at Naturena. Image: KaizerChiefs.

Source: Twitter

Fans question Nabi

Local football fans reacted on social media to raise doubt over Nabi as they felt the Tunisian is making costly tactical mistakes at the Soweto giants.

Bra Lincorn gave Nabi advice:

“Morris is old; you're just taking chances there he because runs out of steam very early. Ranga and Makgopa are just from the same cloth but fortunately, Makgopa has a coach that can use him. Those two can never be effective number nines Their job is to pull defenders away so your wingers can cut in. Next time, try Sirino and Vilakazi wide then Lilepo as a nine. Shabalala as a 10 behind Lilepo then OX and Cele double sixes in the middle.”

Christian S Mkhize is not a Chiefs fan:

“Hope FC playing hopeful football.”

Thato Apps said Nabi needs to improve:

“They are good but they don’t have a good coach. Why is Nabi failing to have a pressing forward? He likes defensive players too much; Ox and Maart must be kicked out of the team.”

Thembinkosi Mgcina Siroro questions Nabi’s credentials:

“I still don't believe Nabi was a top coach in Tanzania and Tunisia.”

Tee Lungile Mahlangu wants a change in the Chiefs coaching staff:

“Very good signings, but the weakest link is Nabi himself. The assistant coach is better than the master chef.”

