New Kaizer Chiefs signing Tashreeq Morris could make his Amakhosi debut against AmaZulu on Tuesday, 4 February 2025

The striker was suspended for the Soweto derby on Saturday, 1 February, after picking up a red card for former side SuperSport United

Local football fans were divided on social media, with some saying Morris is not needed at Chiefs while others backed him to score on his debut

Kaizer Chiefs could unleash new signing Tashreeq Morris against PSL rivals AmaZulu on Tuesday, 4 February 2025.

The former SuperSport United striker is available after serving a suspension and could make his debut for Chiefs in the PSL.

Striker Tashreeq Morris is set to make his Kaizer Chiefs debut after serving suspension. Image: KaizerChiefs.

Source: Twitter

Morris joined the Soweto giants during the January transfer window but was unavailable for the Soweto derby on Saturday, 1 February, due to suspension.

Tashreeq Morris could make his Kaizer Chiefs debut

Cheifs will face AmaZulu in their next match, according to the tweet below:

The former SuperSport star joined Chiefs alongside new signings Thabo Cele and Glody Lilepo as they look to improve on their fifth place in the PSL.

Following the 1-0 Soweto derby defeat, Chiefs are 15 points off log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns and have suffered six losses in the PSL this season.

Coach Nasreddine Nabi will hope Morris can adapt quickly to the Chiefs side while the former SuperSport star has two goals for his former side this season.

Chiefs announced Morris' arrival on their Twitter (X) profile:

Nabi has decisions to make

Ahead of the match against AmaZulu, Nabi has welcomed Morris back to the selection pool while midfielder Njabulo Blom is suspended.

Blom picked up his fourth yellow card of the season against Pirates, while the player was adjudged to have fouled Relebohile Mofokeng for the match-winning penalty.

Chiefs will head into the match against AmaZulu looking to bounce back from their derby defeat while Usuthu will also be hurting after losing 1-0 to SuperSport on Saturday, 1 February.

Kazier Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi has welcomed Tashreeq Morris back to the squad while Njabulo Blom is suspended. Image: KaizerChiefs.

Source: Twitter

Chiefs are divided over Morris’ abilities

Amakhosi fans reacted on social media to say Morris could make an impact for Chiefs while others said he would not excel at the Soweto giants.

Dolla Rsa criticised Nabi:

“Nabi is a plumber.”

Upriddy Swæ Lêë II backed Morris to score:

“He will score.”

King Great is not a fan of Blom:

“Blom must stay suspended.”

Mandla Paul said Morris questioned Morris; ability:

“That Morris is not good.”

Kgalane P Sethosa backs Nabi:

“In Khosi I believe. I suggest that Nabi must sometimes give his assistant a chance, I saw something in that guy.”

Msinga TaShuez doubts if Morris will play:

“I know Nabi will bench him.”

Tirelo Batshegi wants Morris to start:

“This is going to be a marvellous game for us if Morris is in the starting lineup. I want him to start the game.”

Khabalenja Duma Ndaza made a prediction:

“He will score a brace, save this comment.”

Simphiwe Mkhize made a suggestion:

“They must start with all their new players tomorrow. I want to see something.”

Judgement Muavanyisi Chabalala hopes for the best:

“Good luck!”

Kaizer Chiefs target Mamelodi Sundowns defender

As reported by Briefly News, Kaizer Chiefs hace identified Mamelodi Sundowns defender Terrence Mashego as their ideal left-back for next season.

Mashego was a reported target for Chiefs in the January transfer window, but the club has chosen to pursue a deal at the end of the 2024/2025 season when his contract expires.

