New Kaizer Chiefs signing Tashreeq Morris will have to wait longer for his first Soweto derby as the striker will serve a suspension on Saturday, 1 February 2025

The former SuperSport United star is still serving a suspension he received while playing for the Pretoria side

Local football fans reacted on social media to say Chiefs have enough options to replace Morris with winger Ranga Chivaviro backed for a major role

Kaizer Chiefs striker Tashreeq Morris will miss the Soweto derby against Orlando Pirates on Saturday, 1 February 2025, as he is currently serving a suspension.

Morris, who joined Chiefs on Tuesday, 28 January, is serving a suspension after picking up a red card for SuperSport United on Sunday 12 January in a 3-0 defeat to Sekhukhune United.

New Kaizer Chiefs striker Tashreeq Morris is suspended for the Soweto derby. Image: KaizerChiefs.

The former SuperSport striker joined Thabo Cele and Makabi Lilepo as new arrivals at Naturena, but his debut will be held back after serving a suspension.

Tashreeq Morris is not available for Kaizer Chiefs

Morris' suspension was confirmed in the tweet below:

The red card will come as bad news to Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi after the Tunisian already had few attacking options following the injury to in-form winger Wandile Duba.

Despite his suspension, Morris still spent his first days at Amakhosi getting to know his new teammates after joining training sessions ahead of the Soweto derby.

Chiefs are currently fifth on the PSL log, six points behind Soweto rivals Pirates, while they picked up two losses and two defeats in January.

Chiefs announced Morris' arrival on their Twitter (X) profile:

Soweto rivals are ready for an intense derby

While Chiefs will have fewer attacking options, Soweto rivals Pirates sent a warning to Amakhosi as they look to close the gap on log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

Pirates are currently second on the log, six points behind Sundowns with a game in hand, while they are confident after topping their tough CAF Champions League group.

The Soweto side finished the group unbeaten despite facing defending champions Al-Ahly, Algerian giants CR Belouizdad and Ivorian side Stade d’ Abdijan.

New signing Tashreeq Morris, number 40, trained his Kaizer Chiefs teammates. Image: KaizerChiefs.

Fans are not concerned about Morris’ absence

Local football fans reacted on social media to say Chiefs will not miss Morris as they backed winger Ranga Chivariro to make up for his absence.

Mulaudzi GuNdo Njr says Morris is no threat:

“Is not like he is dangerous and stuff, they can hang that suspension and allow him to play.”

Karabo Kari Gaborone says Chiefs have options:

“Doesn't matter. Our very own Mbappe, Ranga Chivaviro will slaughter Pirates.”

Mu Sah is not concerned:

“He's a defensive striker anyway. Two goals in 16 matches; even if he was available he was going to show us his defensive skills.”

Gladwell Thabo said Chiefs could have helped Morris:

“Chiefs is slow, had they registered him before their Nedbank cup tie with Free Agents he would've been up for selection this weekend. He already missed one SuperSport game against Polokwane City.”

Brown Fush is relieved:

“Huge relief for Pirates, he was gonna hit two goals past Chaine.”

Prince R Mhlabane backs Nabi:

“Relax, we still have more plates in the oven. Jose will be served very well.”

Lungelo Percie Gwala backs Chivaviro:

“We have our own CR7 Ranga Chivaviro. We will slaughter them.”

Quintero Manenzhe Jantjie saw the funny side:

“Lol, he just arrived with suspension.”

OSSIFIED is frustrated:

“We adopted SSU issues and red cards too.”

Lc Makhayingi Jr. said Pirates are lucky:

“Pirates is lucky but we have Lilepo.”

