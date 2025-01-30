Kaizer Chiefs are set to face their bitter rivals, Orlando Pirates, in the first Soweto derby this season in the Betway Premiership this weekend

The Glamour Boys have suffered a huge blow ahead of the match against the Sea Robbers at the FNB Stadium this Saturday

Nasreddine Nabi and his boys need a win to move up on the Premier Soccer League table, while the Buccaneers need the same thing to put more pressure on Mamelodi Sundowns

Kaizer Chiefs will return to action in the Betway Premiership when they face their city rivals, Orlando Pirates, after defeating Free Agents FC in the Nedbank Cup last 32 to qualify for the next round.

The Glamour Boys claimed a resounding 5-0 win over the lower league side at the FNB Stadium, with goals from Pule Mmodi, Inacio Miguel and Ranga Chivaviro.

The Soweto-based club are struggling with consistency in the Betway Premiership this season and are not the favourite to win the derby against the Sea Robbers.

The Buccaneers' performance this season places them ceilings above Amakhosi, as they are on course to dethrone Mamelodi Sundowns as the kings in the Premier Soccer League.

Kaizer Chiefs star ruled out of Soweto derby

According to a report by the South African, Wandile Duba will miss Kaizer Chiefs clash with Orlando Pirates this weekend due to the injury he suffered against Free Agents in the Nedbank Cup.

The 20-year-old absence is going to be a huge miss for Nasreddine Nabi as the youngster has been a top form for Amakhosi recently.

According to a source close to Soccer Laduma, Duba will be out of action for over a month (six weeks) due to a knee injury. He reportedly twisted in knee in the match and will be sidelined for 42 days.

"Duba went for scanning yesterday and that’s when Kaizer Chiefs doctors were sure that he would be out for about a month and a half. He will be out for 42 days. It’s a knee injury. He twisted it and got injured. Very bad, my brother, but 42 days is not that bad though.” the source told Soccer Laduma.

Another source claimed the South African youngster was looking forward to featuring in the Soweto derby, but he's now focused on recovery after hearing updates about his injury.

“Kaizer Chiefs needed Duba in this Soweto Derby, and him as a player also wanted to play, and that’s a huge blow for the Glamour Boys. But you know, injuries are part of football. Now he has just to concentrate on recovery and to come back strong,” the other source told the South African publication.

