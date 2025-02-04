Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs failed to turn their dominance into three points after they were held to a 2-2 to AmaZulu FC at the FNB Stadium on Tuesday, 4 February 2025

In a chaotic match, Chiefs benefitted from two own goals, while AmaZulu took advantage of some lacklustre defending and both sides struck the post

Fans criticised Chiefs on social media for not taking advantage of their chances while others chose to share their views about the new players in Amakhosi's squad

Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi walked away from the FNB stadium full of frustration after Amakhosi failed to turn their dominance into a win after a 2-2 draw with AmaZulu FC.

The match on Tuesday, 4 February, turned out to be a chaotic affair after Chiefs benefitted from two own goals and AmaZulu punished bad defending.

Nasreddine Nabi's Kaizer Chiefs side needed two own goals to draw against AmaZulu while Tshepang Moremi scored for Usuthu.

Defensive mistakes headline Kaizer Chiefs and AmaZulu clash

Chiefs and AmaZulu's draw was confirmed in the tweet below:



Ahead of kickoff, Chiefs coach Nabi started his three new signings; Tashreeq Morris, Thabo Cele and Glody Lilepo in the hope they could inspire the side to victory.

New signing Morris thought he had scored a debut goal for Chiefs in the 18th minute but replays clearly showed Usuthu defender Ramahlwe Mphahlele getting the last touch.

Morris pounced in the air following indecision from goalkeeper Richard Ofori but the ball was ultimately bundled in by former Chiefs player Mphahlele for an own goal.

AmaZulu though did not let the own goal get them down as they bounced back five minutes later with a cooly finished equalisier.

Chiefs included all three new signings in their line-up, according to the tweet below:

Chiefs waste dominance

The Natal side began a swift move that saw winger Tshepang Moremi produce an excellent finish to cancel out the opening goal.

In the second-half, Chiefs started well but were left asking questions after an unmarked Elmo Kambindu headed in a corner to give AmaZulu the lead in the 60th minute.

Once again, a lead did not last long in the match after Chiefs equalised three minutes later, following a comical error from Usuthu shot-stopper Ofori.

The Ghanian goalkeeper somehow turned Lilepo's headed knock down into his own net in the 63rd minute to leave both clubs sharing the points.

AmaZulu co-coaches Arthur Zwane and Vusumuzo Vilakazi would have left the FNB Stadium happier with a point against Kaizer Chiefs.

Chiefs fans assess new signings

Amakhosi supporters reacted on social media to say Chiefs wasted their chances while they also analysed the new signings at the club that failed to bounce back from the Soweto derby defeat.

RALETMaN was impressed with Morris:

"Makhosi, we finally have a striker."

Bongani_Wale was not impressed with Lilepo:

"Glody Lilepo is not worth R10M."

ThabangShibo said Chiefs wasted their chances:

"Wasteful in front of goal. I love Morris' movements. Shabalala just like Zwane must learn to keep things simple."

PhokaTSV analysed Chiefs' new signings:

"Morris knows ball. We will go a long way with him. Lilepo will provide a lot of assists. I'm content with these signings. But, our defence needs a wake-up call."

NtateNeo shared their opinion:

"Lilepo is one-footed, so I think he would perform better on the left rather than the right. Overall, he had a good game. Morris is solid, while Mmodi can be selfish at times — he even ends up marking himself. Sirino could be a good option to come in for him."

