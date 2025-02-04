Former FIFA referee Ace Ncobo praised Masixole Bambiso for making the right call to award Orlando Pirates a penalty in the Soweto derby on Saturday, 1 February 2025

The South African referee said Bambiso showed bravery and intelligence to award the late spot-kick which Patrick Masawanganyi scored to secure the 1-0 victory over Kaizer Chiefs

Fans agreed with Ncobo on social media, while some said the former FIFA referee was wrong to praise Bambiso

Ace Ncobo backed Masixole Bambiso’s decision to award Orlando Pirates a last-minute penalty in the Soweto derby on Saturday, 1 February 2025.

The former PSL and FIFA referee said Bambiso displayed bravery and intelligence to award the penalty which Bucs star Patrick Maswanganyi scored to secure the 1-0 win over Kaizer Chiefs.

Former PSL referee Ace Ncobo agreed that it was right to award Orlando Pirates a penalty which Patrick Maswanganyi scored to win the Soweto derby.

Local football fans have debated the late penalty after Bambiso pointed to the spot after Njabulo Blom fouled Relebohile Mofokeng in the box before shooting wide at goal.

Ace Ncobo backs Masixole Bambiso’s decision

Ncobo speaks about the penalty decision in the video below:

While speaking on SuperSport show Extra Time, Ncobo gave his views on the penalty decision and his explanation was supported by former PSL referee Errol Sweeney.

Ncobo said:

“I’ve heard many things about ‘advantage’ – let’s first rule that out, there was no advantage given by the referee. At no point during the entire phase of play does he stretch out any arm to indicate there is an advantage. He looks at the situation, blows the whistle and points at the penalty spot. No advantage was given! What the referee did was to look at that incident, he looked at the holding taking place inside the penalty area. Spot-on decision in awarding a penalty, spot-on decision in handing out a yellow card, spot-on decision in the bravery of the moment. Beautiful from the referee.”

Make your own judgement from the video below:

Maswanganyi impresses local fans

Mzansi football fans praised Maswanganyi for his cool penalty finish in the Soweto derby, even causing one supporter to run onto the field and offer the player a cash reward.

The Panenka finish drew praise from local fans, saying the player showed character, especially after he missed a previous penalty for the Soweto side.

Following the victory, Pirates remained second on the PSL log, six points behind leaders and defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

Coaches Jose Riveiro and Nasreddine Nabi faced each other during the Soweto derby on Saturday, 1 February 2025.

Fans are divided about Ncobo’s explanation

Local football fans reacted on social media to show division about Ncobo’s explanation as some feel the referee was wrong while others agreed.

Thabiso Nkobi says Chiefs fans will still complain:

“Even if SAFA can bring VAR and goal-line technology; Kaizer Chiefs fans would still disagree with it.”

Fhatuwani Khumela says it was a penalty:

“Not according to Ace Ngcobo only. According to the rules of the game, it is a clear penalty.”

Letlhogonolo Mose wants consistency:

“Ok, fair enough. Pirates beat us fair and square. But these refereeing decisions must be consistent. Next time you'll find Chiefs being denied a penalty under the same circumstances and then fans will protest.”

UmzalaWakho Mnguni wants an end to the complaints:

“It is now Damon, Hlungwani and Ace all saying it was a penalty. Chiefs fans are just in denial.”

Cruiz Raps disagreed:

“He is biased. He says there was no advantage given but the penalty was awarded after the goal miss, not immediately after the foul.”

