Mamelodi Sundowns extend their winning run in the Betway Premiership as they defeated SuperSport United in the Tshwane Derby

The Brazilians dominated both halves of the match as the scored three unreplied goals against Matsatsantsa at the Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium

South African international Jayden Adams scored his debut goal for the defending champions in the game and was named the Man of the Match

Mamelodi Sundowns have sent a message to Orlando Pirates ahead of the weekend clash in the Betway Premiership as they defeated their city rivals, SuperSport United, in the Tshwane Derby.

A lone strike from Jayden Adams and a brace from Tashreeq Matthews gave the Brazilians the deserved win at the Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium on Wednesday evening.

The win put Sundowns in good position when they face the Sea Robbers in the next match in the Premier Soccer League.

Sundowns defeat SuperSport United to win Tshwane Derby

Mamelodi Sundowns took the game to their city rivals very early in the and they got the first chance of the match but Lucas Ribeiro's effort was saved by Thakasani Mbanjwa.

The Brazilians took the lead in the 11th minute after Adams finished a brilliant pass from Ndunyelwa.

SuperSport were close to levelling the scoreline in the 28th minute, but Gape Moralo's free-kick hit the woodwork.

A minute before the halftime break, Matthews doubled the defending champions' lead after pouncing on a loose ball in the SuperSport's box.

The first half ended in favour of the Brazilians, finishing it with a 2-0 lead and being the better side.

Masandawana started the second half as they ended the first, and they made it 3-0 three minutes after restart, as Matthews turned in a beautiful cut-back cross from Ribeiro.

Rowen Williams made a brilliant claim at the near post in the 57th minute after a tricky cross was played in by United on the left.

Second half substitute Thapelo Maseko was close making it 4-0 for Sundowns in the 62nd minute but his shot was saved by Mbanjwa.

SuperSport ended the match with 10 men after Siyabonga Ndebele was shown a second yellow in the 87th minute.

The Brazilians took all three points with a 3-0 win over Matsatsantsa in the Tshwane Derby as they switch focus to a tough tie with Orlando Pirates in the next match in the Betway Premiership this weekend.

SuperSport United, on the other hand, will face Sekhukhune United in the next match in the league.

