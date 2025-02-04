A former Mamelodi Sundowns star has opened up about his move to Orlando Pirates, explaining the key reasons behind his choice to leave Europe in 2011

Former Mamelodi Sundowns star Tokelo Rantie has explained why he forced a move to Orlando Pirates in the 2011/12 season despite playing his club football in Europe that season.

The ex-Bafana Bafana star joined the Buccaneers on loan that season and played briefly with the Soweto giants before returning to Europe.

The 34-year-old featured for the Sea Robbers in the 20 matches and found the net seven times, before joining Swedish giants Malmo at the end of the season, and had a short spell with Mamelodi Sundowns in the later stage of his career.

Rantie: Why I forced a move to Pirates

In an interview on Trap and Pass, as per the South African, the former South African international narrates what led him to force a move to Orlando Pirates from Stars of Africa Academy in 2011.

He was close to signing permanently for the Bucs, but the demand from his parent club at that time was too high for the Soweto Giants to meet up with.

The South African striker explained how the whole transfer saga happened, and how he returned to Mzansi so as to achieve his bigger dream of continue playing Europe.

"I still remember fully when I signed with the Bucs," the former Sundowns striker said.

"While I was still in Sweden, there was a team I called Malmo that I later went to play for. They wanted to sign me, so I had to come here and apply for my work permit because I had a travelling Visa."

The former Bournemouth star claimed that the situation at home made him force a move to Pirates rather than join Malmo as he was guaranteed he would be allowed to play due to a work permit.

"So while I was here, it occurred that Stars of Africa arranged a friendly game against Orlando Pirates," he added.

“When I signed for Orlando Pirates, nobody knew me. It just happened so fast, and it’s hard to understand.

"The situation at home forced me to decide on joining Pirates instead of Malmo. At Malmo, I wasn’t guaranteed that I’d be given a work permit before the transfer window was shut."

Reactions as Rantie narrates why he joined Pirates

sydneysetlhaku9303 said:

"I dont think Rantie knows how much of a great player he was. This man was a monster!!!! Jerrrrr."

boitshepodube644 wrote:

"This guy was an absolute Beast! Had speed and power like Drogba."

NgamiMalindi commented:

"if there is a striker that played for pirates in the past 10 yrs ,that will be Tokolo, and this has been the best interview in the show from inception."

buyanifakudze3489 reacted:

"I think it's the first time hearing Tokelo... Best wishes Mr Rantie."

MosesKhosa-jy2uv shared:

"Go boy tukelo (Tk) what a cool boy one of my favourite still favourite legends player. U are still loved by pirates supporters."

