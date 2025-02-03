Former Orlando Pirates star Marshall Munetsi could move to English Premiership side Wolverhampton Wanderers after impressive displays in France

The Zimbabwean midfielder left South Africa to join Reims in 2019, where he has scored 20 goals in 143 appearances, making him a R400 million target for Wolves

Local football fans reacted on social media to wish the player luck while others said Pirates did not appreciate the player who they signed from Baroka FC in 2017

Zimbabwean international and former Orlando Pirtes midfielder Marshall Munetsi is close to joining Engish Premiership side Wolverhampton Wanderers in a massive R400 million deal.

Munetsi played for Pirates and Baroka FC before leaving Mzansi for French club Reims in 2019 and is now a target for Wolves.

Former Orlando Pirates star Marshall Munetsi is a target for Premiership side Wolverhampton Wanderers. Image: Denis Charlet and Sebastien Salom-Gomis/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Since joining Reims, Munetsi played a starring role for the French side after scoring 20 goals in 143 appearances, while he will face Bafana in the 2025 AFCON.

Marshall Munetsi is a target for Wolverhampton Wanderers

Munetsi could move to Wolves, according to the tweet below:

According to The Telegraph, Munetsi has emerged as a target for Wolves ahead of the Premiership deadline on Monday, 3 February 2025.

The Telegraph reported:

“Wolverhampton Wanderers are close to agreeing a deal with Reims for their star midfielder Marshall Munetsi, as [Wolves coach] Vitor Pereira pushes to strengthen his midfield ahead of Monday’s deadline.”

If Munetsi joins Wolves, he will join a talented midfield that includes Brazillian star Mattheus Cunha, who recently signed a new deal at the Midlands club.

Wolves announced Cunha's new deal on their Twitter (X) profile:

Munetsi began his career in the PSL

During his time at Pirates, Munetsi played 28 matches for the Soweto derby winners but failed to score a goal before moving to France.

Following six seasons at Reims, Munetsi has established himself as a talented midfielder after starring roles against French giants Paris Saint Germain and LOSC Lille.

The tough tacking midfielder will also be a key player in the AFCON after Zimbabwe were drawn to face Bafana, who could recall striker Cassius Mailula to their squad.

Marshall Munetsi has played starring roles against French giants Paris Saint Germain. Image: Xavier Laine.

Source: Getty Images

Fans back Munetsi’s move

Local football fans backed Munetsi’s move to Wolves and said Pirates missed out on the player by selling him to Europe.

Magadze Nkantini Jnr Vungandze said Pirates missed out on money:

“Imagine if Pirates had inserted a sell-on clause.”

Sonwabile Nelson Beja says Pirates missed out:

“Yhoo, we lost here.”

Kenyaditswe Skenya says Pirates did not appreciate the player:

“Pirates didn't want him, it's better to say former Baroka player.”

Nick Maluleka remembers Munetsi::

“Always when I see or hear this guy’s name that Telkom Knockout final against Baroka in 2018 comes to my mind with that red card.”

Rins Nyiks backs the move:

“Go Marsh, go. Sky is the limit! Dedication, hard work and discipline pay off. I wish him luck.”

Themba Zwane returns to training

As reported by Briefly News, influential Mamelodi Sundowns star Themba Zwane has returned to training for the PSL champions.

Zwane’s return from a long-term ACL injury lay-off is set to boost the PSL champions and Bafana Bafana ahead of the 2025 AFCON.

Source: Briefly News