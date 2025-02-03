Former Orlando Pirates Star Nears R400 Million Premier League Move After French Success
- Former Orlando Pirates star Marshall Munetsi could move to English Premiership side Wolverhampton Wanderers after impressive displays in France
- The Zimbabwean midfielder left South Africa to join Reims in 2019, where he has scored 20 goals in 143 appearances, making him a R400 million target for Wolves
- Local football fans reacted on social media to wish the player luck while others said Pirates did not appreciate the player who they signed from Baroka FC in 2017
Zimbabwean international and former Orlando Pirtes midfielder Marshall Munetsi is close to joining Engish Premiership side Wolverhampton Wanderers in a massive R400 million deal.
Munetsi played for Pirates and Baroka FC before leaving Mzansi for French club Reims in 2019 and is now a target for Wolves.
Since joining Reims, Munetsi played a starring role for the French side after scoring 20 goals in 143 appearances, while he will face Bafana in the 2025 AFCON.
Marshall Munetsi is a target for Wolverhampton Wanderers
Munetsi could move to Wolves, according to the tweet below:
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
According to The Telegraph, Munetsi has emerged as a target for Wolves ahead of the Premiership deadline on Monday, 3 February 2025.
The Telegraph reported:
“Wolverhampton Wanderers are close to agreeing a deal with Reims for their star midfielder Marshall Munetsi, as [Wolves coach] Vitor Pereira pushes to strengthen his midfield ahead of Monday’s deadline.”
If Munetsi joins Wolves, he will join a talented midfield that includes Brazillian star Mattheus Cunha, who recently signed a new deal at the Midlands club.
Wolves announced Cunha's new deal on their Twitter (X) profile:
Munetsi began his career in the PSL
During his time at Pirates, Munetsi played 28 matches for the Soweto derby winners but failed to score a goal before moving to France.
Following six seasons at Reims, Munetsi has established himself as a talented midfielder after starring roles against French giants Paris Saint Germain and LOSC Lille.
The tough tacking midfielder will also be a key player in the AFCON after Zimbabwe were drawn to face Bafana, who could recall striker Cassius Mailula to their squad.
Fans back Munetsi’s move
Local football fans backed Munetsi’s move to Wolves and said Pirates missed out on the player by selling him to Europe.
Magadze Nkantini Jnr Vungandze said Pirates missed out on money:
“Imagine if Pirates had inserted a sell-on clause.”
Sonwabile Nelson Beja says Pirates missed out:
“Yhoo, we lost here.”
Kenyaditswe Skenya says Pirates did not appreciate the player:
“Pirates didn't want him, it's better to say former Baroka player.”
Nick Maluleka remembers Munetsi::
“Always when I see or hear this guy’s name that Telkom Knockout final against Baroka in 2018 comes to my mind with that red card.”
Rins Nyiks backs the move:
“Go Marsh, go. Sky is the limit! Dedication, hard work and discipline pay off. I wish him luck.”
Themba Zwane returns to training
As reported by Briefly News, influential Mamelodi Sundowns star Themba Zwane has returned to training for the PSL champions.
Zwane’s return from a long-term ACL injury lay-off is set to boost the PSL champions and Bafana Bafana ahead of the 2025 AFCON.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Junior Bester (Sports Editor) Junior Bester is the current Entertainment (Sports) Writer at Briefly News. He achieved a ND:Journalism at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology in 2012. He worked for Independent Newspapers from 2011 till 2022 covering news, sport, business and entertainment for titles such as Weekend Argus, Cape Argus, Daily Voice and Northern News. Junior passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. He joined Briefly News in 2024. You can reach him at junior.bester@briefly.co.za