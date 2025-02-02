Wydad AC striker Cassius Mailula could get a second chance to wear the Bafana Bafana jersey after coach Hugo Broos admitted that he is watching the 23-year-old

Mailula, currently on loan in Morocco from MLS side Toronto FC, played two matches for Bafana in 2023 where he failed to score a goal

Local football fans backed the player to earn a place in the Bafana side on social media, crediting Mamelodi Sundowns, where the player spent his development years

Striker Cassius Mailula could earn a return to the Bafana Bafana squad after coach Hugo Broos admitted to keeping an eye on the Wydad star.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns prospect played two matches for Bafana in 2023 and could earn a recall after impressive displays for the Moroccan giants.

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has been impressed with Wydad AC striker Cassius Mailula. Image: Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images and mailula.cassius/Instagram.

Former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena brought Mailula to Morocco on loan from MLS side Toronto FC where the player has become a mainstay in the squad.

Cassius Mailula could earn a Bafana Bafana recall

Broos speaks about changes to the Bafana squad in the tweet below:

According to FARPost, Broos has been watching Mailula’s progress at Wydad, while the player has been joined in Morocco by former Sundowns player Thembinkosi Lorch.

Broos said:

“We following him, and again it’s very important that in the last game, he almost played 90 minutes so that means they are happy with him there. It’s up to us now again to follow him closer and see if he’s the Mailula that I knew when he left [Mamelodi] Sundowns.”

Since joining Wydad, Mailula has scored twice for Morocco’s most successful side as they chase table-toppers RSB Berkane, who are 13 points clear atop the Botola Pro League.

Watch Wydad welcome Lorch in the video below:

Mailula is marking his mark in Morocco

While Mailula aims for more goals on the field, the striker has earned admiration from fans in Morocco and South Africa after showing off his R1.3 million BMW.

The striker could bring a fresh look to the Bafana attack as the side prepares for the 2025 AFCON where they were drawn in the same group as Egpyt, Angola and Zimbabwe.

Coach Broos said he was confident Bafana could survive the tricky group and could have Mailula in his squad for the tournament in Morocco come December 2025.

Bafana Bafana's coaching staff has been keeping an eye out for potential players ahead of the 2025 AFCON. Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images.

Fans back Mailula

Local football fans praised Mailula on social media, saying the player has benefited from coming through Sundowns’ youth ranks.

UMkhuthazi Wabenzakahle Zim accredits Mokwena to Mailula’s success:”

I trust Rulani Mokwena.”

Musiiwa Oscar said Broos must keep his cards close to his chest::

“Broos must learn to close his mouth sometimes.”

Tshepo Tyzo-Botende Motaung praised Mailula:

“Downs product!.”

Lindile Mbango says Sundowns is helping Bafana:

“That's why Mamelodi Sundowns management is sending our players abroad to fight for game time so that this benefits the national team.”

Kagisho Gordon says Mailula needs time:

“He can't expect him to be at his best immediately. These things need more time to regroup again.”

Thembinkois Lorch is unveiled as a new Wydad player

As reported by Briefly News, South African winger Thembinkosi Lorch has been unveiled as a new player at Moroccan giants Wydad.

Lorch signed a six-month loan deal for the Moroccan giants after leaving Mamelodi Sundowns and will be reunited with former coach Rulani Mokwena at the North African club.

