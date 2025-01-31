Winger Thembinkosi Lorch landed in Morocco to complete his loan switch to Wydad Athletic from PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns

Lorch will be reunited with former coach Rulani Mokwena who he played under at Sundowns and Soweto giants Orlando Pirates

Mzansi football fans were divided on social media with some saying Lorch made a mistake, while others said the player made the right move

Former PSL Player of the Year Themnbinkosi Lorch arrived in Morocco to complete his six-month loan move to Wydad Athletic from Mamelodi Sundowns.

The winger struggled to establish himself at the PSL champions and will now be reunited with coach Rulani Mokwena, who brought the player to the club in January 2024.

Winger Thembinkosi Lorch has left Mamelodi Sundowns for Wydad Athletic. Image: thembinkosi_lorch_3.

Lorch’s move to Wydad emerged towards the end of the January transfer window after being linked with Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs.

Thembinkosi Lorch lands in Morocco

Lorch met Mailula at the airport, according to the tweet below:

Besides Chiefs and Wydad, Lorch was also linked with a move to Saudi Arabian club Jeddah SC but chose to play for the club that will participate in the FIFA Club World Cup.

Wydad is currently fourth in the Botolo Pro League, 13 points off leaders RSB Berkane with 11 matches to play.

Lorch’s move to Morocco ends a 12-year stay in South Africa where he played for Pirates and Sundowns while scoring one goal in nine appearances for Bafana Bafana.

Lorch's move to Wydad was mentioned in the tweet below:

Lorch has familiar faces at Wydad

In addition to Mokwena, Lorch will also meet up with Cassius Mailula, a former Sundowns player on loan at the Moroccan giants from MLS side Toronto FC.

Mailula has reignited his career at Wydad and was recently flaunting a multi-million rand BMW on social media.

Former Mamelodi Sundowns pair Rulani Mokwena and Cassius Mailula are familiar faces for new Wydad Athletic signing Thembinkosi Lorch. Image: Coach_rulani and mailula.cassius/Instagram.

Fans debate Lorch’s move

Local football fans debated Lorch’s move on social media with some saying the player made the right move while others felt it was a downgrade.

Azishe said Lorch is downgrading:

“The downfall of this guy has to be studied at TUT.”

Thobani Michael hopes for the best:

“All the best, boy.”

Phakamisa Ngxumale warned Lorch:

“He needs to take his job seriously.”

Citizens perspective congratulated Lorch:

“Congratulations Mr Lorch.”

Symon Nkhambala is happy:

“All the best, Lorch.”

Mokoena Thabang notes a potential partnership:

“Lorch and Mailula.”

Ntate Kgutlisi said Lorch made a mistake:

“Good luck poi but you are Kaizer Chiefs material and will not win any trophy this season, because of pride and selfishness.”

Leshabane Teko backed the move:

“This Wydad team will be strong.”

Musiiwa Oscar said Lorch made a good move:

“He has joined a big club in Africa; bigger than the Soweto derby. A club that will be playing at CWC against the best.”

Mnayza Boss admires Mokwena:

“Rulani is building a strong and solid Wydad team.”

