Winger Thembinkosi Lorch could leave Mamelodi Sundowns to join Moroccan giants Wydad Athletic on loan during the January transfer window.

PSL champions Sundowns have reportedly made contact with Wydad to send Lorch on loan to the club, amid interest from PSL rivals Kaizer Chiefs for the winger.

Coach Rulani Mokwena and winger Thembinkosi Lorch could be reunited at Wydad Athletic.

Lorch has struggled for form since his big-money move from Orlando Pirates to Sundowns in January 2024 and has been spending time in the gym to keep fit.

Thembinkosi Lorch could be set for a reunion with Rulani Mokwena

Lorch could move to Wydad, according to the tweet below:

According to a SABC Sport source, Sundowns have made contact with Wydad, coached by former Downs tactician Rulani Mokwena, about a potential move.

The source said:

“Sundowns would rather sell or agree a loan deal to Wydad than strengthen Kaizer Chiefs, who have expressed a strong interest in taking Lorch permanently. The winger was also offered to Sekhukhune United, but it appears Babina Noko is not interested – and time will soon run out in the Premier Soccer League with the transfer window closing tonight. Wydad, however, has until Friday to conclude any deal that could materialise following early discussions with The Brazilians due to their registration period having a longer deadline.”

Lorch has been spending time in the gym, according to the tweet below:

Lorch and Mokwena have a good relationship

Mokwena brought Lorch to Sundowns in 2024 and the coach defended the player while he struggled with form and off-field issues which affected his performance on the field.

Recently Lorch faced criticism from local fans after he wished Mowkena a happy birthday, using a picture of the pair’s time at PSL rivals Pirates.

Despite his struggles at Sundowns, Lorch remains one of the highly rated players in South Africa and is a former PSL Player of the Season and has nine caps for Bafana Bafana.

Mamelodi Sundowns winger Thembinkosi Lorch could leave the PSL champions.

Fans back Lorch’s move to Wydad

Local football fans reacted on social media to say Lroch should seriously consider the move to Wydad, noting the tight bond he has with Mokwena.

Sphesihle Immortal SA said Lorch called Mokwena:

“I'm sure he's the one who called his friend Rulani and told him he's glued to the bench.”

Mlondi Ndlovu backs the move:

“Rulani really likes Lorch, even now he is still supporting him. He is indeed a good coach; just like how Pitso supported Tau. Nabi FC won't afford Lorch; so they lost again.”

Diliza Dee says the move makes sense:

“They're actually offering him to Rhulani; who brought him to Sundowns.”

Nthabiseng Gift says there is bad blood between Sundowns and Chiefs:

“Yhooooo this team hates Chiefs with a passion.”

Refiloe Fifi says Lorch can go:

“Let him go, he is one of the wasted signings like they did now with Cupido.”

